The Future of Breastfeeding: The Rise of the Breast Pumps Market 2023

Increase in the number of working women across the globe, rise in healthcare expenditure by the government, drive the demand for the Breast Pump Industry

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast pumps are medical devices designed to extract milk from the breasts of lactating women. They work by simulating the baby's sucking action and can be used to relieve engorgement, increase milk flow, and promote lactation. Breast pumps come in manual and electric versions and can be either single or double pumps. The double pump is more efficient and allows the mother to express milk from both breasts simultaneously, saving time.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Breast Pumps Market Size was Valued at USD 20.30 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 41.25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Breast pumping can help women to continue breastfeeding when they are away from their baby, such as at work or when traveling. It also enables fathers, grandparents, and other caregivers to feed the baby and provide some of the bonding benefits of breastfeeding. In conclusion, breast pumps are essential for supporting and promoting breastfeeding, and play a critical role in the health and well-being of both mothers and their babies.

Top Key Players of Breast Pumps are Medela AG, Ameda, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon Corporation, Hygeia Health, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd., Babybelle Asia Ltd., Ardo Medical AG., Willow Innovations, Inc., Albert Manufacturing USA

Breast Pumps Market Segmentation: -

Based on product type, the open system breast pumps segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global breast pumps market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% by 2030, owing to their wide availability. The report also includes an analysis of the gasification segment.

By technology, the electric breast pumps segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global breast pumps market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the rapid output and higher availability of single as well as double electric based breast pumps. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% by 2030.

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global breast pumps market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2%. This is due to the rise in infant population, the surge in awareness regarding the importance of breast milk, and increasing employment among the women.

