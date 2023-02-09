ParulTV Reaches Impressive Milestone with over 400k Followers on Social Media

Founder of the popular YouTube channel, Parul Khanna, is on track to become Canada’s leading content creator.

YouTuber, Parul Khanna , is pleased to announce he has reached an impressive milestone with over 297,000 followers on his popular YouTube channel, ParulTV , and 108,000 followers on Instagram Parul Khanna is an Indian-born Cybersecurity Executive, Career Coach, video blogger, and the founder of ParulTV, a YouTube channel aimed at becoming Canada's leading content creator. He sets himself apart from other content creators by being a triple threat in the fields of cybersecurity, online content creation, and personal finance. Parul boasts a wealth of professional experience in cybersecurity and has helped protect individuals and businesses from online threats. Additionally, he has built a successful career as a personal finance coach, guiding people towards financial stability and successIn his most recent news, Parul's wildly popular YouTube channel, ParulTV and Instagram, ConnectParul, has reached a whopping 400,000 followers combined – making him Quebec's largest followed informational and lifestyle content creator. With a focus on informative and lifestyle content, Parul talks about a variety of informative topics, including education, career, personal finance, student life experience, and more, offering valuable guidance to its audience. Parul's goal is to empower viewers and help them make informed decisions in life through his channel."The immigrant journey can be challenging, but it's also full of opportunities," Parul says. "It's important to make informed career decisions and take control of your personal finance to set yourself up for success - and potentially even become a millionaire. Combining smart career choices and financial literacy is the key to achieving your goals. I share these insights and more in my videos, which are aimed at helping viewers make informed decisions about their careers and finances."ParulTV is particularly popular among the South Asian audience, notably with international students from India. The videos are available in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu, catering to the diverse linguistic backgrounds of Parul's followers.About ParulTVFounded in 2018 by Parul Khanna, ParulTV is a YouTube channel that started with humble beginnings at just 10 followers. Over the years, however, it has grown into a massive platform with over 400K followers on social media and 32 million plus views. Today, ParulTV is a well-established channel that has become a trusted source of information and inspiration for millions of people.Parul Khanna was born and raised in Jalandhar, Punjab, by his two loving parents.At the age of 19, he founded and established a unique computer security society i.e., "Third Eye Ethical Hackers Society." As a budding entrepreneur, showcasing his research on various domains spanning across information security, ethical hacking and network security to an audience comprising of top-level management, CTO's & CEO's, government personnel and students at top universities in India was a mammoth task. Over time, due to the brilliant work done as a team, his organization became the best security services and investigation consulting organization focusing on cybercrime investigations and information security training. In 2013, his firm was acquired by a tech services provider in India for an undisclosed amount. Following the acquisition, Parul moved to Canada to pursue new opportunities.Parul Khanna's practical experience and entrepreneurial background led to a special admission offer from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada in 2014. Despite not having an engineering degree, he was able to demonstrate his proficiency and potential in the field, leading to this exceptional opportunity. In 2017, he graduated from the university with a Master of Applied Sciences in Information Systems Security and was awarded multiple academic excellence scholarships totaling $50,000 during his studies.Following his graduation from Concordia University, Parul Khanna now resides and operates in Canada within the field of Cybersecurity. He is currently employed by a European bank and leverages his expertise in the development and implementation of comprehensive information protection strategies (DLP), SOC security investigations, incident response, security assessments, cyber risk advisory, and threat management.