Millie Bobby Brown at Atlanta Wrap Party
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your 3rd Spot, the new, innovative social dining experience located at The Works development in Atlanta’s Upper Westside, hosted the star-studded celebratory wrap party for Netflix’s upcoming science fiction film “The Electric State'' on Saturday, Feb. 4. Among the guests in attendance were the movie’s star Millie Bobby Brown, directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, and producers Anthony Vorhies and Patrick Newall.
The Electric State was filmed in many locations around Atlanta, and in addition to those in attendance at the wrap party, the film also features such star power as Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Billy Bob Thornton, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate.
Dedicated to building community through 70+ social games, Your 3rd Spot offered many different game experiences on Saturday for the cast and crew as well as inventive small plates and craft beverages. The private party began with a specially themed welcome cocktail and offered a menu that included smoked wild mushroom bruschetta, grilled citrus-marinated chicken yakitori skewers, and arancini with caciocavallo, fennel pollen, and black truffle aioli.
During the evening, the cast and crew enjoyed all that Your 3rd Spot had to offer including pinball, tabletop and arcade games, bowling, darts and even curling. The cast also enjoyed some special amenities like an ice luge, a topiary dancer, and dancing in Your 3rd Spot’s “cornhole arena.” The film’s star Millie Bobby Brown lounged in “cabanas” in the center of the venue and threw a few bowling balls on the lanes. Joe Russo, director of the film and “The Avengers” franchise, played and then signed the Avengers pinball machine in the venue’s arcade area.
“Our mission is about making connections and building community,” says founder Josh Rossmiesl. “We were honored to host the cast and crew of “The Electric State” and look forward to welcoming even more of the vibrant Atlanta television and film community in the near future.”
You can view photos from the wrap party HERE (credit Landon Springer / Chuckyfoto & Media). If you’d like to hear more about the event for “The Electric State” at Your 3rd Spot or the innovative ways that Your 3rd Spot builds community through innovative technology and hospitality, please let me know.
About Your 3rd Spot
Your 3rd Spot is an innovative, vibe-forward social dining experience dedicated to connecting people and building community through the merging of technology and hospitality. A collection of 70+ social games, upscale small plates dining, and craft beverages are paired with an “all-seasons” design to create an engaging, comfortable, sociable environment. Guests are encouraged to make new connections and strengthen existing ones by utilizing a proprietary app that facilitates a frictionless, personalized experience. The Match & Connect™ social meetup platform and a unique community membership program further encourage making and growing meaningful relationships. Where and how people spend their time is more important than ever. Your 3rd Spot is named after the concept of a “third place” after home and work—a social community to eat, drink and play.
Michael Erickson
The Electric State was filmed in many locations around Atlanta, and in addition to those in attendance at the wrap party, the film also features such star power as Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Billy Bob Thornton, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate.
Dedicated to building community through 70+ social games, Your 3rd Spot offered many different game experiences on Saturday for the cast and crew as well as inventive small plates and craft beverages. The private party began with a specially themed welcome cocktail and offered a menu that included smoked wild mushroom bruschetta, grilled citrus-marinated chicken yakitori skewers, and arancini with caciocavallo, fennel pollen, and black truffle aioli.
During the evening, the cast and crew enjoyed all that Your 3rd Spot had to offer including pinball, tabletop and arcade games, bowling, darts and even curling. The cast also enjoyed some special amenities like an ice luge, a topiary dancer, and dancing in Your 3rd Spot’s “cornhole arena.” The film’s star Millie Bobby Brown lounged in “cabanas” in the center of the venue and threw a few bowling balls on the lanes. Joe Russo, director of the film and “The Avengers” franchise, played and then signed the Avengers pinball machine in the venue’s arcade area.
“Our mission is about making connections and building community,” says founder Josh Rossmiesl. “We were honored to host the cast and crew of “The Electric State” and look forward to welcoming even more of the vibrant Atlanta television and film community in the near future.”
You can view photos from the wrap party HERE (credit Landon Springer / Chuckyfoto & Media). If you’d like to hear more about the event for “The Electric State” at Your 3rd Spot or the innovative ways that Your 3rd Spot builds community through innovative technology and hospitality, please let me know.
About Your 3rd Spot
Your 3rd Spot is an innovative, vibe-forward social dining experience dedicated to connecting people and building community through the merging of technology and hospitality. A collection of 70+ social games, upscale small plates dining, and craft beverages are paired with an “all-seasons” design to create an engaging, comfortable, sociable environment. Guests are encouraged to make new connections and strengthen existing ones by utilizing a proprietary app that facilitates a frictionless, personalized experience. The Match & Connect™ social meetup platform and a unique community membership program further encourage making and growing meaningful relationships. Where and how people spend their time is more important than ever. Your 3rd Spot is named after the concept of a “third place” after home and work—a social community to eat, drink and play.
Michael Erickson
Melissa Libby & Associates
+1 404-816-3068
michael@thinkMLA.com