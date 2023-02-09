Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center Brings Premier Care for Elite Athletes and Entertainers
Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center founder offers comprehensive approach to treating mechanical dysfunction
At Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest level of care”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center is proud to announce the expertise of Dr. Yoav Nagar, D.C., CCSP, ART, NASM-PES, CKTP, DNS CERTIFIED, in treating elite athletes and entertainers. With a reputation for identifying and treating the underlying causes of mechanical dysfunction, even in cases where more traditional forms of rehabilitation have had difficulty, Dr. Nagar's approach is highly sought after by high-profile individuals in the entertainment and sports industries.
"Our approach at Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center is not just about treating symptoms, but restoring the body to its optimal functioning state," said Dr. Nagar. "My unique blend of techniques and philosophies has made me the premier choice for many in the entertainment and sports industry."
The clinic, located at https://ssprehab.com/, features a team of experts who understand the complexity of the human body and its various moving parts and systems. In addition to Dr. Nagar, the team includes Michal Tal, DPT, and Jennifer Yoo LAc, who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the clinic.
Dr. Nagar's approach focuses on providing both short-term and long-term pain relief and improved health. With a dedication to providing patients with the highest level of care, Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center is a top choice for those seeking optimal body functioning.
For more information on the services offered by Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center, visit https://ssprehab.com/ or contact them directly.
