Tommy Rosen Launches "In The Circle" Podcast to Help People Overcome Addiction and Thrive in Life
On the In The Circle podcast, you'll hear questions asked and stories told that go far beyond just substance abuse.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tommy Rosen, internationally renowned yoga teacher, addiction recovery expert, and founder of Recovery 2.0, has announced the launch of his new podcast, "In The Circle." The podcast aims to provide a platform for a global community of people overcoming addiction and thriving in life.
— Tommy Rosen
"On the In The Circle podcast, you'll hear questions asked and stories told that go far beyond just substance abuse. The insights and answers touch each and every one of us as we struggle with the human condition and find ways forward to healing and freedom," said Rosen.
Through deep conversation and thoughtful inquiry, Rosen helps everyone - regardless of their past with addiction - move from recovery, to discovery; to step out of isolation, and into the circle. The podcast will feature episodes addressing inquiries that people from across the globe bring into the circle, working together to heal and thrive.
"This podcast is about moving beyond all forms of addiction, and thriving in every area of our lives," said Rosen. "I want to be clear that I feel that addiction is part of the Human Condition. We all experience it in some way. Together, we'll move beyond perceived limitations, and step into a whole new level of freedom and personal mastery."
In The Circle podcast is available to listen on https://inthecircle.captivate.fm/listen
For more information, or to schedule an interview with Tommy Rosen, please contact Tyler Barnett at tyler@tylerbarnettpr.com
About Tommy Rosen
Tommy Rosen is an internationally renowned yoga teacher, addiction recovery expert, and the founder of Recovery 2.0. With over 30 years of experience in the field, Rosen has become a leading authority in the areas of yoga, recovery, and holistic health.
Rosen began his journey as a student of yoga in the late 1970s and quickly fell in love with the practice. He went on to study with some of the most renowned yoga teachers of his time and eventually became a certified teacher himself. He has since taught thousands of students around the world and has been featured in numerous publications and media outlets, including Yoga Journal, Yoga International, and The Huffington Post.
In addition to his work as a yoga teacher, Rosen is also a highly respected addiction recovery expert. He has worked with individuals and groups struggling with addiction for over two decades, and has developed a unique approach to recovery that combines the principles of yoga, meditation, and mindfulness with traditional addiction treatment methods.
Rosen is the founder of Recovery 2.0, a global platform and community that brings together the latest research, insights, and tools to help individuals overcome addiction and find true recovery, happiness and fulfillment. He has also written a book named "Recovery 2.0: Move Beyond Addiction and Upgrade Your Life".
With his deep understanding of the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit, Rosen has helped thousands of individuals transform their lives and find lasting healing and freedom from addiction. He continues to travel the world, sharing his message of hope and healing with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
###
Tyler Barnett
Tyler Barnett PR
+1 8183098111
email us here