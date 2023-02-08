Pain Relief International helps Dubai UAE workers get more out of life
Pain Relief International’s mission is to help people achieve a healthy pain-free life.
How is this possible, I’ve had this chronic shoulder pain for years, and now it’s gone, thank you for this amazing gift.”HEBER CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Relief International distributed 3500 Drug-Free nano technology pain relief patches to the workers in Dubai over a 5-day period.
— One worker said
The patches helped the workers with all types of challenges, from foot and ankle pain, back pain, hand pain headaches and everywhere in between.
One worker said: “How is this possible, I’ve had this chronic shoulder pain for years, and now it’s gone, thank you for this amazing gift.”
Pain Relief International’s mission is to help people achieve a healthy pain-free life. One way we are accomplishing this is by distributing reusable drug-free patches that can be shared with others. These patches do not require any power source or costly accessories to use them and can last for years. The patches are very easy to use, and could change lives for the better.
If you would like to be a part of this effort, please visit our website: painreliefinternational.org
Remove the Pain, Unleash the Possibilities!
Rhett Spencer
Pain Relief International
385-215-7600
email us here