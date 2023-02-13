New Session Announced for WWDVC 2023's First Bonus Business Track

Principal Consultant Paola Saibene to Speak at WWDVC 2023 Attendees at a Session WWDVC

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium Announces Paola Saibene's "Igniting and Accelerating Digital Initiatives"

This session will explore how moving to the Data Vault 2.0 System can help accelerate analytics and AI that can respond to the organizational demands, at the speed of the customers expectations.” — Sanjay Pande

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Vault Alliance has announced that the World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023 will kick off this year with a Premium Track, a day full of sessions about how to talk all things Data Vault 2.0 with the business side of organizations. One speaker is Paola Saibene, whose talk "Igniting and Accelerating Digital Initiatives," was recently announced as part of the full slate of Bonus Business Monday Sessions.

Paola Saibene, Principal Consultant at Resultant, is speaking both on Monday and during the regular sessions at WWDVC 2023. Her Monday session, "Igniting and Accelerating Digital Initiatives," will discuss the benefits of the Data Vault 2.0 model in terms of operational efficiency ahead of an unknown and potentially turbulent 2023.

A spokesperson for Data Vault Alliance noted, "This session will explore how one simple move towards a Data Vault can quickly propel changes that can respond to analytics and AI demands, at the speed of the marketplace’s expectations."

Other information that Saibene promises to speak to in her session includes:

- How to accelerate digital transformation beyond what has already been accomplished.

- What opportunities exist to let you reinvent business models

- The steps to take to minimize disruption when issues arise

- How to prepare a composable, versatile, and adaptive architecture that can withstand

dynamic demands

- What is needed of an enterprise architecture that can gracefully deal with legacy and

modern technology to ensure resilience

This Premium Business Track is a new venture for Data Vault Alliance and the WWDVC, organized in response to feedback from past attendees. According to their website, Data Vault Alliance states that they are committed to Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™ - and that this new set of sessions is devoted to the specific issue of communicating the value of Data Vault to business executives – what they care about, in language they understand, and more.

Throughout the Bonus Business Monday, attendees can attend networking sessions with the speakers and other attendees, and cap off the evening with a Gala Dinner sponsored by DVA and Clean Data, all before the technical sessions begin on Tuesday. To learn more about Data Vault Alliance, visit www.DataVaultAlliance.com. The WWDVC 2023 begins with the Bonus Monday Track on May 1 and concludes on May 5. Those interested in purchasing tickets for the WWDVC 2023 and the Premium Business Sessions can register at www.wwdvc.com.