Sanat and Natalie Ranganathan Discuss the Launch of their E-Commerce Business, K’Seas Treasures

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanat and Natalie Ranganathan are embarking on a venture to bring convenience and quality to online shoppers with their new store, K'Seas Treasures. This online store offers a unique assortment of items, from indispensable home goods to fun kids’ toys for the little ones. It also stocks seasonal decorations for any holiday or event, perfect for when one wants something special or unusual. If in need a birthday present but don’t have time to search around, K’Seas Treasures has got it covered with its selection of thoughtful gifts. With this new storefront, Sanat and Natalie Ranganathan are redefining the shopping experience and providing customers with an opportunity to find something truly special.

Shopping for gifts used to take hours and even days, searching from store to store looking for that perfect something. The ever-growing hustle and bustle of life has only made finding moments in which to search for that special item more difficult. But, with K'Seas Treasures, it is much easier than it once was. All the conveniences of a department store, from home goods and jewelry to clothes and accessories are now online at the fingertips of busy people everywhere. Buyers can scroll and browse through many products with attributes such as affordability, color, or occasion all making it easier than ever to find that perfect something without having to step foot into an actual store.

K' Seas Treasures is an e-commerce site that stands firm in the mission to bring people quality products and support small business. Owned and operated by a woman, K’ Seas is committed to highlighting minority owned businesses, giving customers access to unique items from around the world. This site prides itself on its global reach as well as its unique perspective. With K’ Seas Treasures, you can browse trendy, rare finds while also proudly supporting a small business female entrepreneur and their feature of global minority owned businesses. Supporting this business gives back to the community by helping an entrepreneur follow their passions; making sure that everyone has access to the resources they need to succeed in life.

With a commitment to sustainability and community service, the owners Sanat and Natalie Ranganathan have taken the time to find eco-friendly sourced vendors in order to supply their customers with items like house items, kids’ toys, seasonal decorations, birthday gifts and impulse items. K'Seas Treasures offers great prices so that customers can get what they need without breaking the bank or being nickeled and dimed.

Sanat and Natalie Ranganathan are passionate about what they do and strive to bring their customers only the best products. Moreover, their commitment to community service means that all items are sourced locally or regionally wherever possible. They share their ultimate goal of growing K'Seas Treasures enough to be able to give back to the community by sponsoring charities and causes within it. With their strong sense of purpose and commitment, K'Seas Treasures is sure to meet their goal.

