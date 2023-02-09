Cloud Payments and Airswift Technology Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard

Our partnership with Airswift will create a best-in-class crypto payment experience.” — Mike Love, CEO of Cloud Payments

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Payments, LLC, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider and Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods.

The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto on-ramping and NFT purchasing using VISA and MasterCard with optimized exchange rates. This offers crypto spenders increased convenience when shopping for retail goods and digital assets.

“Millions of Web2.0 consumers are ready to onboard to Web3.0, but are not familiar with existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on-ramps”, said Dr. Yan Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airswift. “So, we’ve worked together to integrate Cloud Payment’s simple, credit-card based crypto purchasing tools into our easy-to-use crypto payment platform. This feature lets you seamlessly on-ramp to and spend crypto right at the checkout without ever leaving Airswift’s platform, thereby reducing friction for newcomers to the market.”

“Our patented technology platform enables Web2.0 consumers and merchants to easily transition into emerging Web3.0 payment and commerce methods as that segment of our industry continues to rapidly grow. Our partnership with Airswift will create a best-in-class crypto payment experience”, said Mike Love, co-founder and CEO of Cloud Payments.

The on-ramp service will be rolled out first in North America and Europe.

About Cloud Payments

Cloud Payments, a wholly owned subsidiary of mobile wallet unicorn Fintiv Inc, is a global leader in digital payment and embedded finance ecosystems. It deploys patented, industry-leading technology to optimize consumer and merchant payments simultaneously enabling clients to transition from legacy payment systems into the Digital Economy. Established in 2019, Cloud Payments is based in Austin, Texas serving a blue-chip client base with safe and secure Web2.0 and Web3.0 solutions.

About Airswift

Airswift is a financial technology company pioneering crypto payment solutions for businesses and consumers around the globe. It provides a decentralized payment protocol, an on-chain trade financing platform and on/off ramp services that connect businesses with consumers. Airswift is widely recognized as a leader in blockchain technology, with extensive operational experience in global digital payments and enterprise Web 3.0 financial infrastructure. Headquartered in Vancouver Canada, Airswift was established in 2022 with backing from leading industry investors.

For more information, visit airswift.io or Cloud Payments.com