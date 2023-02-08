BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 DATES & NEW LOCATION
FT/ ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE ROBERT GLASPER HOSTED BY DAVE CHAPPELLE, JULY 28-30, 2023, SILVERADO RESORT, NAPANEW YORK, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley announced its 2023 dates—July 28th through 30th—along with an exclusive opportunity for guests to stay on the festival grounds of its new location: The Silverado Resort in Napa, CA.
The full festival lineup will be announced in March along with the availability of festival passes; however, a limited number of hotel and ticket packages go on sale Friday, February 10 at 9:00 a.m. PST/12 noon EST. Hotel packages will include a 4-night stay at the Silverado Resort and a 3-day festival pass. For reservations visit: BlueNoteJazzFestival.com.
“We’re very excited to bring back the festival for a second year in Napa Valley,” said Blue Note Entertainment Group President, Steven Bensusan. “Along with our club, Blue Note Napa, and the Oxbow RiverStage, we’re proud to be part of the community shaping the Napa music scene. We really appreciate the support of the local and extended community, as approximately 65% of our guests were from within the state of California and the other 35% coming from across the country. The festival is clearly poised to become a national destination.”
Fresh off his 2023 Grammy Award win for “Best R&B Album,” multi-genre pianist, songwriter, and producer Robert Glasper returns as the festival’s artist-in-residence. The festival features spontaneous collaborations and unforgettable performances by top-tier talent ranging from jazz to R&B and hip-hop, mirroring the spirit and depth of artistry presented at his annual residency at the Blue Note New York. Glasper’s nightly sets will be hosted by fellow 2023 Grammy recipient and comedian Dave Chappelle.
“Glasper inspires a collaborative space that gives artists the power and freedom to experiment from a programmatic standpoint,” said Blue Note Director of Programming, Alex Kurland. “That’s what the Blue Note is about—we provide an artist-centric environment that gives the talent space to do what they do best,” he added.
Not only will attendees experience the best in jazz, R&B and hip-hop, they’ll also have access to the best of Napa’s vibrant culinary scene. The spacious festival grounds feature cuisine from leading local restaurateurs and a vino garden with representation from several Napa vineyards.
Last year's headliners included Black Star, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Dinner Party, Madlib, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, JD & Domi Beck, Corinne Bailey Rae and special guest host Dave Chappelle. The festival was glowingly featured in a VIBE cover story, which described the experience as “years of musical history and our ancestors’ wildest dreams rolled into one.”
