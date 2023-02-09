Empower Semiconductor Showcases Breakthrough Power Density and Transient Response at APEC 2023
Single to quad channel IVR™ device delivers up to 18W of power in a compact 35mm2 form factor for space-constrained data-intensive applications
APEC is an important event for the power community and the perfect forum for us to connect with power designers and systems architects.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators, today announced that it will showcase the EP71xx series device, its latest generation of IVR™ regulator at the upcoming Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Orlando Florida from March 19th - March 23rd, 2023.
— Tim Phillips, Empower CEO, President and Founder
The EP71xx is designed with a state-of-the-art high speed power architecture that delivers industry-leading power density and transient response while virtually integrating and embedding all discrete external components. This unique architecture makes it ideal for use in high-performance data center, networking, telecommunications, computing and medical applications.
Visitors to the Empower booth will experience firsthand the high integration and compactness of the EP71xx multi power rail single device design and its world’s fastest transient response with a live demo. Also on show will be its flexible on-board power sequencer with programmable slew rate, fastest dynamic voltage scaling (DVS) and thermal performance under full load. All visitors to the booth will enter a draw for a chance to win Apple AirTag trackers.
“Empower’s R&D team continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in power management.” says Tim Phillips, Empower CEO, President and Founder. “APEC is an important event for the power community and the perfect forum for us to connect with power designers and systems architects. The EP71xx series represents a major leap forward from a traditional power solution and we are excited to illustrate how the latest IVR and E-CAP innovations will help designers address the competing demands for performance, higher power densities and long-term sustainability.”
Schedule a meeting with the Empower team right away using our online calendar https://bit.ly/Empower-APEC-2023 or email us at sales@empowersemi.com
About Empower Semiconductor
Data being communicated and processed around the globe is anticipated to drive the energy consumption of data centers and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 2030(1), dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to “minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy” by developing novel fully integrated power management solutions that both increase the performance and reduce the power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.
Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC shrinking footprints by 10x, increasing efficiency and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR™ technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world’s smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Silicon Valley, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.
1. Nature, “How to stop data centres from gobbling up the world’s electricity”, September 12, 2018
###
Empower Semiconductor and the Empower logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Empower Semiconductor, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.
Emma Jenkins
Grand Bridges
emma@grandbridges.com