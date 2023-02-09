Sequentur Announces New Partnership with Strive Asset Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sequentur LLC, an IT managed service provider, announced a new client partnership with Strive, an Ohio-based asset management firm, to provide full IT service support.
“We are excited about this new partnership,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “Strive is a rapidly growing asset management firm, and we align with their emphasis on value, excellence, and people over politics. We look forward to providing Strive with top-notch customer service and IT support so they can focus on what is most important – their business.”
Co-founded in 2022 by Vivek Ramaswamy and Anson Frericks, Strive is an asset management firm whose mission is to restore the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics. Strive will compete directly with the world’s largest asset managers by launching funds that advance “Excellence Capitalism” in boardrooms across the country.
“Selecting an IT support team for a growing business is not an easy task, but we are thrilled to be partnering with Sequentur,” said Frericks. “Sequentur has a track record of outstanding service, enduring relationships, and fierce loyalty. We are excited to be working together.”
Sequentur looks forward to continuing to serve its mission statement by enabling companies like Strive to better achieve their goals. This partnership is yet another example of Sequentur keeping an organization secure and operational so Strive’s leadership can focus on its admirable mission.
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premise and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
Eli Player
