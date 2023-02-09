Discovery by Patriot Battery Metals Prompts Arbor Metals to Grow Jarnet Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec, Canada.
Arbor Metals Corp. has increased the scope of its Jarnet Lithium Property in Quebec following the successful discovery by Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
Arbor Metals Corp. (TSX-V:ABR)
The addition of these new claims to Arbor's Jarnet Lithium Project will provide additional key targets for the company to explore.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent successful discovery by Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (PMET), Arbor Metals Corp. (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) has expanded the scope of its Jarnet Lithium Property in the James Bay region of Quebec.
The Jarnet Lithium Property of Arbor borders the Corvette-FCI Property of PMET. Arbor's geological team has identified multiple pegmatite dykes on this property, which are similar to those on the Corvette-FCI Property, where PMET recently reported 156.9 metres of 2.12% Li2O, including 25.0 metres of 5.04% Li2O.
There are 23 claims (the NE Block) covering an area of 1,175.3 hectares, covering a strike length of approximately 8 kilometres of Arbor's north and south blocks, which have been identified as structural features to the north.
Currently, the Jarnet Lithium Property consists of three claim blocks (South, North, and NE), covering approximately 3,759 hectares. PMET's CV-5 pegmatite zone, where diamond drilling has led to several significant discoveries, is less than 2 kilometers north of Jarnet South Block.
"The addition of these new claims to Arbor's Jarnet Lithium Project will provide additional key targets for the company to explore as it works to define the potential of the region to become the centre of significant lithium production in the future," said Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Arbor Metals Corp.
As recommended by the 2022 site visit, exploration activities will include using satellite imagery to refine geological contacts and interpret structures, as well as identify possible pegmatite boulder fields. Following this, magnetic and geophysical surveys will be conducted to identify key drill targets along pegmatite dykes, which an aggressive summer exploration program will then follow.
Among lithium mining exploration companies, Arbor Metals Corp. has made a name for itself. As a mineral exploration company, the company is setting the bar for what's possible with its emphasis on discovering and developing high-value mineral deposits.
Arbor's stock has increased in value more than tenfold in the last ten years. It accurately depicts the lithium industry's history. Lithium producers will play a similar role to oil companies in the future, as technology will drive their business.
Quality projects, smart strategies, and an expert team are their secrets to success.
As an example, take the Jarnet Lithium Project. It covers 2,584 hectares and has 47 map-designated claims in Quebec's James Bay Region. It is adjacent to the Corvette-FCI Property, where diamond drilling has confirmed substantial lithium mineralization.
Note: Arbor's management cautions that discoveries and observations on properties adjacent to its own do not necessarily imply similar mineralization or geology.
You can find out more about Arbor Metals Corp. by contacting Mark Ferguson, CEO, at info@arbormetals.com or visit their website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
