Crescent Announces Several Officer Promotions

Travis Jeakins, Crescent Senior Vice President Caleb Bury, Crescent Vice President Christopher Goff, Crescent Vice President

Crescent announces senior vice president and vice president promotions in development, assets and acquisitions.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces the promotions of Travis Jeakins to Senior Vice President, Caleb Bury to Vice President, and Christopher Goff to Vice President.

In his role as Senior Vice President, Travis Jeakins will join Kevin Crum in the leadership of Crescent's development activities including the day-to-day management of personnel, optimizing development activities, and execution of development projects. "Jeakins and Crum are the key leaders within the development group," said Managing Director of Development, Joseph Pitchford. "Their elevated day-to-day responsibility is essential to Crescent's continued development success."

Jeakins promotion was effective in October 2022. He previously worked as construction manager for Crescent from 2006-2013 and helped the Crescent team design and develop The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Hotel and Residences, returning in 2020 as Vice President, Construction, where he managed a team responsible for the construction and cost management of ground-up developments. Jeakins’ career features oversight for design and construction of luxury high-rise condominiums and hospitality developments, providing experience beneficial to his new role of supporting Crescent development of office, hospitality and multi-family assets.

Jeakins earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin and started his construction career with Beck Group. Additionally, he worked with several Dallas-based development firms, including Woodbine Development Corp. and HALL Group.

In his new role as Vice President, Caleb Bury will be responsible for regional acquisitions and asset management for Crescent as well as deal structuring and JV negotiations. Bury joined Crescent in July of 2018 as an Associate. Prior to joining Crescent, Bury served in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of Captain.

“Caleb has shown an incredible work ethic and has been a critical member and leader on several deal teams adding value and increasing returns for our fund and institutional partners,” said Ben Molk, Senior Vice President. “We are excited for Caleb to continue to do this and more given his new role as an officer at the firm.”

Bury is a graduate of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He further attained an MBA from The University of Colorado Leeds School of Business with an emphasis in Real Estate and Finance.

Bury has remained active at the University of Colorado teaching and mentoring graduate students. He is also a leader and mentor with Salute Colorado, a non-profit organization serving veterans who are navigating their pursuit of post-service career objectives.

In his new role as Vice President, Christopher Goff is responsible for identifying, underwriting and managing hotel acquisitions and developments across all hospitality product types ranging from select-service to luxury full-service hotels. Based in Fort Worth, Goff joined Crescent Real Estate LLC in 2020 as Director, Investments.

Prior to joining Crescent, Goff worked for Castle Hill Partners, a real estate private equity firm focused on development of long duration master planned communities and targeted real estate investments requiring repositioning or complex debt resolutions. Additionally, Goff worked for CAVU Venture Partners, a consumer-focused venture capital firm with offices in New York, Austin and Los Angeles. Goff spent six years in New York City as an Associate at WM Capital Partners focused on distressed debt investments and special situations loan originations across all commercial real estate asset classes, and at Smith & Associates where he focused on international account management and supply chain analytics in the semiconductor industry.

“Christopher is a tremendous asset on our hospitality team and his ability to source, underwrite, and manage acquisitions while implementing our strategy is critical,” said Chris Hanrattie, Senior Vice President, Investments. “Christopher is focused with a strong work ethic and deal acumen that make him a vital member of our firm.”

Goff graduated summa cum laude from New York University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and also graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Master of Business Administration concentrating in Private Equity and Real Estate Finance.

Christopher Goff remains active with the University of Texas Real Estate Center and is currently the Co-Head of the Dallas/Fort Worth Junior Council and National Junior Board Member for Shatterproof, the nation’s preeminent non-profit dedicated to combatting the epidemic of substance use disorder in the United States.



ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, GP Invitation Fund II and GP Invitation Fund III, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, life science, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

