Paris Scientologists Set a Good Example With ‘The Way to Happiness’

Scientologists carry out community cleanups in Saint-Denis as part of their application of "The Way to Happiness." Picking up litter makes the environment more welcoming. The volunteers also share "The Way to Happiness" with others, knowing how much it has helped them in their own lives.

Can something as simple as a community cleanup make a difference?

PARIS, FRANCE, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Paris take a page from the common-sense moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard. Their community cleanups contribute to a more beautiful and welcoming environment.

One of the precepts of the booklet is “Safeguard and Improve the Environment” and these volunteers take this to heart. And by carrying out their neighborhood cleanups, they are also fulfilling another: “Set a Good Example.”

"The Way to Happiness" also tackles the question of what is good, with a positive version of “The Golden Rule” that anyone can use to review how they are living their life and tweak it to make it better.

The volunteers’ cleanups do not go unnoticed, and when people ask them why they are doing what they’re doing, they hand them a copy of "The Way to Happiness." Knowing how the booklet has helped them in their own lives, it’s their pleasure to share it with others.

Successes in the use of "The Way to Happiness" are as varied as the people who read it. But among the most dramatic success stories are those of youth. When faced with choices that could affect them for the rest of their lives, teenagers who have studied "The Way to Happiness" have found a practical moral compass for making correct decisions all on their own.

“After using 'The Way to Happiness' with our students, there was no fighting, no violence and no trouble—a complete reverse of what had been occurring before,” said the headmaster of a school.

“I was having trouble in school and in getting along with other kids. I got kicked out of one school for it,” wrote a boy age 10. “Then I read 'The Way to Happiness' book. I started talking to kids instead of fighting. I could see their point of view easier than before. I made a lot more friends and kept them. It was great.”

A parent shared how “the common sense guidance from 'The Way to Happiness' has provided my children with a way to handle peer pressure and other negative influences they have come in contact with. I have observed the effectiveness of the book’s messages and am so happy that I have found such a practical guide that I can use.”

To learn more about "The Way to Happiness," visit the Scientology Network. Watch the unabridged book on film or learn how the book transforms the lives of people with its common-sense values bringing calm to communities torn by violence, peace to areas ravaged by civil strife, and self-respect to millions of individuals, documented in episodes of Voices for Humanity, an original series on the Scientology Network.

