HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production Declines Sharply in Dec 2022, Year End Totals for Manufactured Homes Revealed

HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production Declines Sharply Dec 2022, Year End Totals in 2022 for Manufactured Homes Revealed

December 2022 Top Ten Manufactured Housing Shipment States

The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Calls on Congress to Pursue Oversight Hearings On Manufactured Housing Regulators.

Mark Weiss, JD, President & CEO, Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Quote on Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA or 2000 Reform Law) Federal Enhanced Preemption for HUD Code Manufactured Homes.

Freddie Mac Facts Analysis Longterm Decline Supply Starter Homes Entry Homes 418K in 1970s, 314K in 1980s, 207K 90s, 150K 2000s, 55K2010s.

Best Year Since 2006, But Downward Trend in Last 3 Months Data Are One of Several Concerns, per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR)

congressional oversight of the HUD manufactured housing program and its regulatory practices is thus essential, and is of particular importance to the entrepreneurial businesses which comprise MHARR.”
— Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR.
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production declined sharply in December 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 6,406 homes in December 2022, a 20% decline from the 8,014 new HUD Code homes produced in December 2021. 2022, consequently, will conclude with cumulative production of 112,882 homes, a 6.7% increase over the 105,772 homes produced during 2021.

While overall industry production grew earlier in 2022, resulting in a cumulative annual production increase, the 20% production decline in December 2022, together with significantly weaker year-over-year industry production during the entire last quarter of 2022, should be a red flag regarding industry-specific impediments, such as discriminatory zoning exclusion and the ongoing absence of federal support for fully-competitive consumer lending within the manufactured housing market, which continue to suppress industry production levels well below where they should be, even in a full-employment economy. While others in the industry may try put a positive “spin” on these statistics, the fact remains that the industry – with these known, significant and unremedied post-production constraints – continues to underperform in a nation with a documented shortage of affordable housing units numbering in the millions. MHARR will continue to analyze this data, and will provide a further analysis and report in conjunction with its publication of January 2023 industry production statistics in early March 2023.

A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011 through December 2022 -- with cumulative, monthly, current year (2022) and prior year (2021) shipments per category as indicated -- are:

See graphic #2 shown.


The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR)
1331 Pennsylvania Ave N.W., Suite 512
Washington D.C. 20004
Phone: 202/783-4087
Fax: 202/783-4075
Email: MHARR@MHARRPUBLICATIONS.COM
Website: manufacturedhousingassociation.org

Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+1 202-783-4087
