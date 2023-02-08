HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production Declines Sharply in Dec 2022, Year End Totals for Manufactured Homes Revealed
HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production Declines Sharply Dec 2022, Year End Totals in 2022 for Manufactured Homes Revealed by Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Logo December 2022 Top Ten Manufactured Housing Shipment States MHARR-HUD Code Manufactured Homes.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Calls on Congress to Pursue Oversight Hearings On Manufactured Housing Regulators.
Mark Weiss, JD, President & CEO, Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Quote on Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA or 2000 Reform Law) Federal Enhanced Preemption for HUD Code Manufactured Homes.
Best Year Since 2006, But Downward Trend in Last 3 Months Data Are One of Several Concerns, per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR)
While overall industry production grew earlier in 2022, resulting in a cumulative annual production increase, the 20% production decline in December 2022, together with significantly weaker year-over-year industry production during the entire last quarter of 2022, should be a red flag regarding industry-specific impediments, such as discriminatory zoning exclusion and the ongoing absence of federal support for fully-competitive consumer lending within the manufactured housing market, which continue to suppress industry production levels well below where they should be, even in a full-employment economy. While others in the industry may try put a positive “spin” on these statistics, the fact remains that the industry – with these known, significant and unremedied post-production constraints – continues to underperform in a nation with a documented shortage of affordable housing units numbering in the millions. MHARR will continue to analyze this data, and will provide a further analysis and report in conjunction with its publication of January 2023 industry production statistics in early March 2023.
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011 through December 2022 -- with cumulative, monthly, current year (2022) and prior year (2021) shipments per category as indicated -- are:
See graphic #2 shown.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
-- 30 --
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR)
1331 Pennsylvania Ave N.W., Suite 512
Washington D.C. 20004
Phone: 202/783-4087
Fax: 202/783-4075
Email: MHARR@MHARRPUBLICATIONS.COM
Website: manufacturedhousingassociation.org
Notice: years of HUD Code manufactured housing official production statistics, plus total shipments to the individual states, are found at this link here.
MHARR's President and CEO, Mark Weiss, J.D., recently called on Congress to probe the manufactured home industry and its regulators. For more on that MHARR effort, see the link here.
See the New Danny Ghorbani interview linked below. Ghorbani is an RV MH Hall of Fame inductee, a former Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) vice president, and MHARR's founding president and CEO.
https://www.manufacturedhomepronews.com/danny-ghorbani-manufactured-housings-elephant-in-the-room-per-prior-manufactured-housing-institute-chair-exclusive-qa-on-key-mhindustry-issues-plus-sunday-weekly-mhvil/
About MHARR
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
Additional Related Information from MHARR
Timely, factual, and evidence-based statements from MHARR on the underlying causes of manufactured housing underperformance during an affordable housing crisis are found in the reports linked below. Note that several of these have recently been de facto confirmed by the Bloomberg editorial published in the Washington Post that called for more manufactured housing production. That Bloomberg editorial specifically called more competitive lending and the need to overcome local zoning barriers.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/ending-the-string-of-self-inflicted-manufactured-housing-industry-wounds-january-2023-mharr-issues-and-perspectives/
MHARR Article Focused on Proper Implementation of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA or 2000 Reform Law) and its "enhanced preemption" provisions are found at the links below
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/exclusive-insights-on-controversies-interview-with-25-year-industry-leader-mark-weiss-president-ceo-of-the-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr/
About MHARR is Found at the Link Below
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/about-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr-washington-d-c/
Interviews of MHARR's senior advisor and founding president and CEO, Danny Ghorbani, conducted by industry-leading MHProNews.com, are found at this link here.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mhpronews-qa-with-danny-ghorbani/duty-to-serve-mh/
MHARR Issues and Perspectives are a collection of fact and evidence based editorial comments by MHARR's President and CEO, Mark Weiss, J.D. That collection is found at the link below. It represents years of MHARR's perspectives.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/category/mharr-issues-and-perspectives/
MHARR Accomplishments
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/major-and-continuing-mharr-accomplishments-for-the-hud-code-manufactured-housing-industry-and-consumers-of-affordable-housing/
Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+1 202-783-4087
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other