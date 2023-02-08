Realize Your Potential Youth Society Hosting Annual Black Heritage Family Day on February 18
A celebration of the Black DiasporaCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Realize Your Potential Youth Society (RYP) is delighted to be hosting its annual Black Heritage Family Day, a celebration of the Black Diaspora, on Saturday, February 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The highly anticipated showcase will take place at Thorncliffe Community Centre, which is located at 5600 Centre Street in North Calgary.
This one-day celebration will feature a host of inspirational artists, community pioneers and ground-breaking business owners from within the community. Join in to recount stories, enjoy unique talents, explore our remarkable history and enjoy fantastic food.
RYP will also be honouring several individuals who have played a significant role in advancing the achievements of the Black community within Calgary and beyond. These trailblazers have paved the way for expanding the rich Black heritage that now exists in Calgary.
Dignitaries scheduled to attend include the Honourable Jeremy Nixon, the Minister for Seniors, Community and Social Services; the Honourable Rajan Sawhney, the Minister for Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism; and members of the Community Outreach Team from the Premier’s Office – Jeff Watson, Okwuchi Nnani and Gar Gar.
Tickets are available now at rypcanda.com and are $20 for anyone aged 18 and above, $10 for children 5-17, and free for kids 4 and under. The dress code for the day is traditional regalia.
Black Heritage Family Day is an important event to raise much-needed capital to aid bursaries and scholarships for RYP Dreamers and Ambassadors. The funds enable the organization to build and develop programs and expand its capacity. RYP also wants to encourage as many young people as possible to embark on its NewLife STEAM Bridge programs and initiatives, including collaborations with inventors, doctors, engineers, scientists and technology professionals.
RYP is familiar with the saying, "You can't be what you can't see." So, it strongly emphasizes examples and visibility being the key to success.
RYP prepares its kids for university and career opportunities in life-changing professions. It enables mentees by engaging them in exciting, mentor-guided programs that build science, engineering, technology and financial skills. RYP aims to inspire innovation and foster well-rounded life capabilities. Any donation will ensure RYP’s Black youths receive the resources and correct learning opportunities to advance their careers.
Desiree Henry, the founder of the Realize Your Potential Youth Society, shared her views on the significance of Black Heritage Family Day:
"Sadly, our success stories are often dismissed or swept under the carpet. Now, it's our opportunity to acknowledge, praise and delight in our extraordinary accomplishments closer to home – so often overlooked when discussing Black History Month."
And a current high school student recalled her views on the significance of this event:
"Black History Month isn't just education – it's a celebration. Everything I learned about BHM growing up was rooted in trauma and never aimed to delve deeper into our vibrant heritage or to uplift us as a community. Instead, events like BHM aim to change the trajectory of our narrative once and for all."
The Realize Your Potential Youth Society provides young people of the African Diaspora a safe, nurturing and empowering environment to foster relationships, overcome obstacles and grow into the greatest version of themselves. To learn more about its life-changing work, please visit rypcanada.com.
