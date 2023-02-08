GrainHenge Whisky Wins Multiple Awards for Inaugural and Second Release Craft Whiskys

With the awards, the company has single-handedly proven they can compete with Canada’s largest premium distilleries.

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrainHenge Whisky is pleased to announce it is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards for both its inaugural and second release craft whiskies.GrainHenge Whisky, by Troubled Monk, is an up-and-coming craft whisky distillery located in Alberta, Canada. The company’s approach to whisky is rooted in curiosity and the exploration of flavour through small-batch experiments that mix traditional methods with a spin on different elements, as well as innovative ingredients not commonly used in the whisky space.In the company’s most recent news, GrainHenge is making waves across the Canadian premium whisky industry by winning two awards in 2023 - a silver medal for its inaugural release, Meeting Creek, and gold for its second release, Elevator Row. The accolades were announced at the Canadian Whisky Awards on Thursday, January 19th, 2023, which head distiller, Garret Haynes, and president, Charlie Bredo, attended.“We couldn’t be more excited to receive these awards and we are so grateful to be alongside many of Canada's best,” Bredo says. “Canadian whisky is definitely on an upward trend, and we are creating a unique whisky that is not just for the whisky connoisseur, but for entry-level whisky drinkers. Stay tuned for our next release, which we are confident will be a major hit.”Elevator Row – Gold Medal Best Premium Whisky Domestic Canada2023 Canadian Whisky AwardsElevator Row Single Malt Whisky was influenced by one of Troubled Monk's core beers, Pesky Pig Pale Ale. The ale's hop profile nicely balances its malt backbone and is a favourite product amongst many and is one of Troubled Monk's top-branded beers.“This small batch whisky release celebrates the spirit of Frances the Pig and the essence of our pale ale,” Haynes states. “Elevator Row opens the gate to let the specialty malt of Pesky Pig rise to fame and shine. When I rewrote this recipe for distillation, I used Pesky Pig's mash bill for inspiration, tripling the specialty dark Munich malt so notes of golden raisin and dried fruits would sing in the finished spirit.”Crafted using a combination of 2-row and dark Munich malt, this small batch whisky matured for 43 months in #3 and #4 charred New American Oak barrels. Released at cask strength, tasters can experience the full aromatics and flavour of Elevator Row right out of the barrel.Meeting Creek Single Malt Whisky – Silver Medal2023 Canadian Whisky AwardsMeeting Creek Single Malt Whisky was influenced by one of Troubled Monk's core beers, Open Road American Brown Ale, a world-class beer with wonderful roast flavours. The ale won a silver medal at the World Beer Cup, making it the perfect influence for this award-winning brew.“As I rewrote this recipe for distillation, I used Open Road's mash bill for inspiration, increasing the quantity of the specialty malts so the notes of caramel, chocolate, and coffee would shine in the finished spirit,” Haynes says.Crafted using a combination of 2-row, amber, crystal, brown, and chocolate malts, this small batch whisky matured for 40 months in #2 and #4 charred New American Oak barrels. It was ready to be bottled at barrel strength so that you could enjoy it at full flavour."You’ll definitely want to keep a look out for this distillery,” states Mike Brisebois, who is known as ‘The Whisky Explorer in Canada.’ “With only four releases since December 2021, the passion they put into every whisky they create is something I only see sometimes. I am excited about what they have up their sleeves for future releases! If you have yet to try their Arrowwood small-batch series, get your bottle before you regret it. I am sure this one will be a highlight in the 2024 Canadian Whisky Awards, too.”For more information about GrainHenge Whiskey, please visit https://grainhenge.com/ About GrainHenge WhiskyThrough harnessing the creative power of its craft beer roots, GrainHenge’s lifeblood of innovation extends into its spirit program - infusing its craft beer experience into the whisky's flavour development. Through using grains and malts the company loves from brewing beer, whisky is a place to learn more about favourite ingredients and use them in new ways.GrainHenge celebrates the mysterious synergies that are created when people and ingredients are brought together with curiosity and consideration. The name symbolizes Alberta's rich history of grain elevators, mills, and abandoned wood structures, which are the prairies' iconic symbols. The monuments inspire awe and motivate gatherings, much like an ancient henge shrouded in mystery.