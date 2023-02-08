Limit Launcher Set to Change Landscape of Parental Control Tools

The tool enables parents to manage children’s online and gaming habits without the fuss of constant maintenance.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Software development company, Avox, LLC is pleased to announce the formal release of Limit Launcher – the most unique parental control tool to hit the market.Limit Launcher is a brand-new, easy-to-use parental control tool that enables parents to manage their children’s online and gaming habits, including blocking video games and gaming sites on both Mac and Windows computers, without much setting up and constant maintenance of the child’s devices. While these features alone set Limit Launcher apart from other programs, what truly makes it unique is that the tool doesn’t collect or track any activities, meaning children can retain their privacy. As a result, parents can block certain content and create a safe and productive environment for their children, without the need to know every question they Google, every website they visit, every video they watch, or every app/program they open.“Our core values state that parental control tools shouldn’t make children feel like they’re being watched by big brother,” says CEO of Limit Launcher, Helfried Stoelzel-Elsner. “That being said, we also feel that children should be protected when playing games or browsing the Internet - and we’ve developed a tool that will do all of these things in the simplest way possible.”To keep kids safe while maintaining their privacy, Limit Launcher offers a host of remarkable and unique features that are made for kids, with parents in mind, including:• Automatically block video games on Windows devices, Mac iOS, and smartphones with one simple setting• Block distractions during school and study time, such as games or websites, without limiting screentime or Internet access; easily separate school from play and can be a hugely useful tool for schools and school devices• Set cumulative screentime for all of their children’s devices, with flexibility to decide how they want to split their screentime across all phones and computers• Synchronized break time feature across multiple devices, Mandatory Break, that forces children to take a break between online tasks and screens Block unsafe and addictive websites related to drugs, pornography, dating, gambling, and piracy• Option to block different categories, including online video content, social media, and/or gaming• Manage up to 20 different devices• One switch option to instantly allow/deny all access• And so much moreTo celebrate the launch, the team at Limit Launcher is offering an exclusive deal in which early supporters will receive a 3-year subscription for the price of one. There is also a 2-week testing option for all users as well – completely free of charge.For more information about Limit Launcher, or to try it for free, please visit https://limitlauncher.com/our-product/ About Limit LauncherLimit Launcher was developed by CEO, Helfried Stoelzel-Elsner, who boasts a Masters of Science. Helfried came up with the idea after dealing with a computer gaming addiction but couldn’t find any useful online solutions. Together, with his partner, they came up with a simple solution, which was then developed into Limit Launcher.