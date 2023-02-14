Personal Trainers In Irvine Help Educate Clients About Weight Loss and Healthy Habits To Help Thrive
Hideout Fitness, a private gym in Irvine, is committed to helping its members achieve fitness goals while promoting healthy habits both in the gym and at home.
By forming healthy habits in 2023 and sticking to them, you have a better chance of overcoming fitness obstacles”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The noted private gym, Hideout Fitness, along with helping its clients lose weight and build muscle mass, is dedicated to education.
— Chris Monje
By educating potential and current clients, the fitness coaches in Irvine give people an inside view of physical fitness and wellbeing. A sterling example of this practice is by understanding misconceptions about diets, specifically the myth that undereating can help people lose weight.
Understanding Undereating
Undereating can be a common issue among gym-goers trying to lose weight, but it can adversely affect the body and hinder progress.
Hideout Fitness’ experienced coaches understand this and offer tips and guidance to avoid this pitfall and adopt a balanced and sustainable approach to nutrition.
“We understand that many people come to the gym intending to lose weight, but it’s important to remember that weight loss isn’t just about cutting calories,” says Hideout Fitness Coach Chris Monje. “It’s about fueling your body with the right nutrients and staying consistent with healthy habits, both in the gym and at home.”
Doubling down on their dedication to improving clients’ health, the fitness coaches penned an article on their site, ‘Undereating Isn’t A Weight Loss Solution: Here's Why,’ explains why it’s such a problem.
“When trying to stick to your fitness path this year, you may think undereating could solve your problems. It won't,” declares Monje. “But it makes sense, right? The less you eat, the less you'll gain. But this is only partially true. As Irvine personal trainers, we've seen our fair share of clients trying to capitalize on undereating to help them reach weight goals.”
“Consuming too few calories can cause the body to enter "starvation mode," in which the metabolism slows down to conserve energy.
A massive part of why undereating is a significant issue for weight loss? Metabolism. “Metabolism is the process by which the body converts the food we eat into energy. Your metabolism can affect weight gain because a faster metabolism burns more calories, while a slower metabolism burns fewer calories.”
A few factors cause a slower metabolism to rear its ugly head, like poor sleep or chronic stress.
The Key To Developing Healthy Habits
Avoiding undereating is just part of the larger picture of good physical fitness. Another piece of the puzzle is developing healthy habits to continue to grow and thrive.
In ‘Why You Need To Start A Healthy Habit Right Now,’ Monje and his team of Irvine personal trainers put their knowledge on display. Not one to just exhibit expertise on diets and weight training, Monje explains that healthy habits are the fuel toward a better, healthier life.
Starting healthy habits can be a challenge, but Hideout Fitness coaches believe that small steps can lead to big changes. A massive part of significant physical and mental changes in 2023 is remaining consistent.
“If you don't remain consistent, you'll eventually plateau in your health and fitness goals,” warns Monje. “By forming healthy habits in 2023 and sticking to them, you have a better chance of overcoming fitness obstacles. Healthy habits are essential for maintaining physical fitness and achieving a nutritious diet, as they form the foundation for a sustainable and balanced lifestyle.”
Indeed, one of the foundations of staying active is simply being active consistently. Along with being physically active, sleep is a crucial component in seeing success in everyday life.
“Additionally, having a consistent sleep schedule and managing stress through meditation or deep breathing can contribute to overall health and well-being. We always want our Irvine private gym clients to aim for six hours minimum. Especially if they’re recovering from an injury.”
From nutrition and exercise to stress management and sleep hygiene, the gym’s experts provide practical and effective advice to help individuals make positive changes in their lives.
“We believe that health and wellness are a holistic journey that goes beyond the gym,” says Monje. “That’s why we offer a comprehensive approach to wellness that includes education, support, and accountability.”
Avoiding Undereating And Developing Healthy Habits With Hideout Fitness
As Monje emphasizes, accountability is essential in reaching any goal in life.
By offering both private and semi-private personal training in Irvine, the Hideout Fitness team helps people, whether gym newbies or those looking to make a triumphant return, achieve what they want to.
To help members develop healthy habits and avoid undereating, Hideout Fitness’ coaches offer personalized nutrition plans, regular check-ins, and support throughout their fitness journeys. In addition, the gym provides educational resources and workshops to further educate members on the importance of nutrition and healthy habits.
Whether you’re a seasoned gym-goer or just starting out, Hideout Fitness is dedicated to providing a supportive and encouraging environment for all members. With a focus on healthy habits and balanced nutrition, Hideout Fitness is helping its members achieve their fitness goals and lead a healthier lifestyle.
About Hideout Fitness
Hideout Fitness is a private gym in Irvine, California. Offering a team of fitness and weight loss experts, the team at Hideout Fitness offers individualized nutrition plans, strength training routines, and tips for healthy living.
For more information about Hideout Fitness and its commitment to healthy habits, visit its website at hideoutfitness.com or contact Chris Monje at 657-223-3466.
Chris Monje
Hideout Fitness
+1 657-223-3466
chris@hideoutfitness.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok