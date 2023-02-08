DVCon U.S. 2023 Announces Keynote Speaker

Program highlights include panels, poster warrior session and more!

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announced today that Dirk Didascalou, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Digital Industries, will be the keynote speaker for this year’s conference. The in-person event will be held February 27-March 2, 2023 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in San Jose, California.



Mr. Didascalou will present, “What Do Farming, Steel, and Space Have in Common?” on Tuesday, February 28 from 1:30-2:30pm in the Oak/Fir Ballroom. With examples from Space Perspective, 80 Acres Farms and others, Mr. Didascalou will discuss how the new wave of digitalization is driving huge transformations and can be an inspiration for every industry.

More conference highlights:

Accellera-sponsored lunch on Monday, February 27 featuring Bob Smith, Executive Director, SEMI ESD Alliance, presenting “The CHIPS Act and Its Impact on the Design & Verification Markets.”

Poster Ninja Warrior session on Wednesday, March 1 includes four posters battling it out for top honors. Posters will be judged on a variety of factors, including audience reaction.

Two panels will be offered on Wednesday, March 1: “Systems are Evolving. Is Verification Keeping Up?” will be moderated by Bernard Murphy, SemiWiki. Panelists will discuss areas where they would like to see breakthroughs and ideas and research that they would like to see explored further. “AI-ML Algorithms are Transforming Verification: Separating Hype from Reality,” will focus on the state of the art of design verification environments that power the new generation of advanced processors. Panelists will discuss systems which could potentially change the semiconductor landscape.

Accellera-sponsored lunch on Wednesday, March 1 “RISC-V Everywhere,” presented by Mark Himelstein, CTO RISC-V International.

In addition to the two panels and keynote, including the Accellera-sponsored sessions, there will be 41 paper presentations, 17 poster sessions, four tutorials and 16 workshops throughout the four-day program.

Registration is open. Registration for the keynote, panels and exhibits is free.

For the latest updates regarding the conference and expo, please visit the website.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.