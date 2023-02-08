Submit Release
Accruent Releases MC Kinetic Mobile CMMS Application

The application empowers maintenance teams to execute preventive maintenance, optimize operations, and utilize data effectively from anywhere, at any time

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment, today announced the release of MC Kinetic. The new offline mobile CMMS application strengthens the remote capabilities of the Maintenance Connection CMMS and empowers maintenance teams to execute work orders offline, avoid connectivity loss, eliminate silos, and maximize their mobile maintenance agility.

MC Kinetic helps users accomplish these goals with forward-thinking features like:

  • Offline capabilities
  • Geo-location mapping
  • Comprehensive work order management,
  • Cached workbenches and lists
  • Simplified inventory and parts management

“MC Kinetic is a particularly crucial tool in the maintenance landscape that we live in today,” explains Israel Ortiz, Director of Product Management, Accruent. “Things like Industry 4.0 technologies, IoT, sensors, smartphones, the pandemic, and an increasingly digital-first workforce have fundamentally changed the way that teams operate on the plant floor. A truly mobile app is the best way to maintain efficiency and modernize operations in this data-driven world.”

Additionally, since it is backed by Accruent’s Maintenance Connection CMMS/EAM, MC Kinetic has robust functionalities needed to help teams plan, monitor, report, and optimize all maintenance activities. It’s preventive maintenance in the palm of your hand.

ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent (www.accruent.com) is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London, and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Contact: Barbara.ellis@accruent.com 


Primary Logo

