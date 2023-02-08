Ellisys Delivers Immediate Protocol Test Support for Bluetooth 5.4 Update

Company's Analysis and Qualification Systems on Target for Latest Core Specification Features

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellisys, a leading worldwide provider of test and analysis solutions for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi®, Universal Serial Bus (USB), and other wired and wireless communications technologies, today announced the availability of qualification testing and protocol analyzer features supporting the latest version of the Bluetooth Core Specification. This week, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) approved the adoption of version 5.4 of the Bluetooth Core Specification, which defines new features and requirements for both host software as well as operation at the controller level. More specifically, these features relate to security enhancements, new transport capabilities, and new applications that include use cases for large-scale retail business operations. The Bluetooth SIG also released qualification testing documentation and associated requirements based on the updated core specification and related profiles. Tests defined in this documentation are already supported by the Ellisys suite of industry-leading protocol analysis systems and the Ellisys Bluetooth Qualifier™ (EBQ) dual-mode radio controller qualification test system, enabling immediate test, debug, and qualification of Bluetooth 5.4 radio controllers.

"As is our practice, we have been closely following the progression of this latest core specification update from the earliest stages, and incrementally adding and carefully validating our test and analysis support internally and during structured Bluetooth SIG interoperability events," said Mario Pasquali, Ellisys president and CEO. "We aim to enable radio controller manufacturers and stack developers with early support for qualification test and protocol analysis, to stay ahead of advancements in Bluetooth technology. Product integrators downstream of these early developers benefit from this approach in that they can confidently populate their end products with highly tested and qualified Bluetooth components, with minimal time-to-market lag. Put simply, early and accurate testing and qualification promotes a compressed development cycle for the entire Bluetooth ecosystem, enhances quality, and saves our customers time and money."

"Packetcraft has a long history of collaboration with Ellisys because as leaders in Bluetooth technology, our solutions complement each other's development," said Bob Brand, VP of Software Engineering at Packetcraft. "Packetcraft brings industry-leading stacks and software to market implementing new Bluetooth features like LE Audio and PAwR. Starting from pre-released Bluetooth specifications and working with Ellisys test tools in the early days helps validate our implementations such that semiconductor and product companies can quickly bring new innovative products to market."

New Features Address Multiple Areas with a Focus on Broadcast

This latest iteration of the Bluetooth Core Specification defines various updates for Bluetooth technology, primarily aimed for implementation over the Bluetooth Low Energy radio. These include the addition of new security level characteristics (LE GATT Security Levels) and flexibility for coding schemes selections involving Bluetooth Long Range capabilities (Coding Scheme Selection on Advertising). Controller updates include a new logical transport called Periodic Advertising with Responses (PAwR), which adds broadcast capabilities that allow for optional responses to advertising packets and addressing potentially tens of thousands of end nodes. Security enhancements (encryption) for advertising data are also added. Many of the new features are directed at higher-layer applications, such as Electronic Shelf Labels.

Ellisys Bluetooth Solutions Support

Ellisys Bluetooth test and analysis solutions are used by developers worldwide, including radio and controller manufacturers, IP companies, including software stack creators, makers of consumer electronics, cyber security services, automotive companies, test labs, and others. The company's solutions include the Ellisys Bluetooth Qualifier (EBQ) platform, and several protocol analyzer tools supporting both Bluetooth radio types - Low Energy and Classic (BR/EDR). EBQ is a comprehensive compliance, validation, and development system for Bluetooth technology, targeting the behaviors of the lower communications layers, including implementation of more than a thousand test cases defined by the Bluetooth SIG. Ellisys protocol analyzers include the ubiquitous Tracker™, Explorer™, and Vanguard™ systems, offering deep features sets designed to meet a variety of customer requirements.

Availability, Photos, and Product Information

The EBQ is available from stock to Bluetooth SIG-recognized test labs, known as Bluetooth Qualification Test Facilities (BQTF) and Bluetooth Recognized Test Facilities (BRTF), and to Bluetooth SIG member companies involved with radio controller and IP development. Ellisys protocol analyzer systems are available from stock either direct from Ellisys or from authorized distributors worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ellisys.com/ebq for EBQ, www.ellisys.com/products/btcompare.php for our Bluetooth analyzers, or contact Ellisys at sales@ellisys.com.

About Ellisys

Ellisys, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi®, USB 2.0, USB 3.2, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C®, DisplayPort™, and Thunderbolt™. More information is available on www.ellisys.com.

Ellisys, the Ellisys logo, Better Analysis, Bluetooth Qualifier, Bluetooth Explorer, Bluetooth Tracker, Bluetooth Vanguard, and Type-C Tracker are trademarks of Ellisys and may be registered in some jurisdictions. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Ellisys is under license. Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi Alliance logo are trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. DisplayPort™ and the DisplayPort logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries. Thunderbolt™ and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Chuck Trefts

VP, Marketing

chuck.trefts@ellisys.com

360-989-7771



Related Images











Image 1: Ellisys Qualifier





Bluetooth Qualification Tester

















Image 2: Bluetooth Vanguard





Advanced Bluetooth Protocol Analysis System

















Image 3: Bluetooth Tracker





Bluetooth Protocol Analyzer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment