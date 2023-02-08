OneTouchPoint welcomes new general manager in Austin, John Rodriguez

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTouchPoint (OTP), a leading marketing execution services provider backed by ICV Partners, announced the appointment of John Rodriguez as General Manager of its Austin, Texas, location.

John Rodriguez has over 40 years of printing industry experience and a proven record of driving strategy and building high-performing operational teams.

Prior to joining OTP, Rodriguez held several executive positions, including consultant, platform president, business unit leader and general manager for various large printing companies.

"I am excited to join this dedicated and customer-focused team at OneTouchPoint," said John Rodriguez, Austin General Manager at OneTouchPoint. "I look forward to taking my years of expertise in the printing industry and combining that with the company's mission of continuously delivering first-class experiences to clients through the products and services we offer."

His appointment underscores OTP's commitment to building customer-first solutions and services that support clients across numerous industries -- from manufacturers to franchises, multi-location restaurants and retailers. OTP's through channel marketing automation platform, U.Connect, combined with comprehensive print services, managed services and order management and fulfillment solutions, are designed to handle back-end tasks, giving clients the freedom and time to focus on the big picture.

"John's experience in the printing industry is an ideal fit for OneTouchPoint as we continue to develop ways to exceed partner expectations through our array of products and solutions," said David Holland, CEO of OneTouchPoint. "He brings deep expertise and leadership to the role. His ability to build teams and background in quality management systems will be invaluable as we grow our client base and work to achieve even greater operating efficiency."

About OneTouchPoint

OneTouchPoint provides technology, managed services, and execution support that helps companies amplify customer engagements with marketing assets and communications produced and distributed at scale. OneTouchPoint's capabilities span state-of-the-art printing, national and localized marketing execution, fulfillment, and related services, all managed through the U.Connect platform and delivered rapidly from facilities nationwide. More than 3,000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies in the franchise, retail, alcohol, beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services industries, trust OneTouchPoint to increase their MROI. https://1touchpoint.com/

