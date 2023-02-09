$87 Bn Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Markets Size 2030 - Global Forecast Report by CMi, At 35% CAGR
Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market was at US$ 4 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 87 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market was estimated at USD 4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 87 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 35% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market was estimated at USD 4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 35% between 2022 and 2030.
Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market: Overview
WebRTC is an open project which provides real-time communication capabilities through straightforward APIs to browsers and mobile applications. WebRTC allows for seamless coordination and communication within an organization’s present structure and is compatible with UC or VoIP, which are predicted to accelerate industry growth.
Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market: Growth Drivers
Some of the important factors bolstering the growth of the worldwide web real-time communication market are the cost-effective advantages of WebRTC technology, the verification of real-time communication, and the rise in business use of WebRTC technology. Additionally, rising smartphone usage, particularly in Asia-Pacific, increased internet connectivity, and the development of necessary internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Africa all contribute to the market’s growth. However, it is anticipated that the lack of global standards and the rise in security and privacy concerns will limit the market’s expansion for real-time web communication. Contrarily, the proliferation of the BYOD trend, the rise in the use of WebRTC for IoT, and the integration of AI with WebRTC offer lucrative growth potential for the worldwide WebRTC market throughout the analyzed period.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 35% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market size was valued at around USD 4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 87 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on components segmentation, the solution segment was estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on enabled devices segmentation, the smartphones & tablets segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) Based on end-user segmentation, the IT & Telecom segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
F) On the basis of geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
Factors including technological advancements in WebRTC, rising investments by the top regional market participants, and the presence of multiple sizable WebRTC solution suppliers are anticipated to account for the greatest share. These suppliers concentrate on providing affordable, simple-to-use WebRTC-based communication solutions that are sector-specific.
Due to a sharp rise in demand for web-based video and audio communications over the past several years, APAC is predicted to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the projection period. Large corporations and SMBs in the APAC region have started to recognize the significance of WebRTC solutions and are concentrating on deploying specialized WebRTC solutions to enable accessible real-time communication and effectively meet their customers’ needs.
Key Players
Avaya, Inc.
Apidaze
Dialogic Corp.
Quobis
Oracle Corp.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Plivo, Inc.
The Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market is segmented as follows:
By Components
Solution
Message & File Sharing
Voice Calling & Conference
Video Calling & Conference
Others
Services
By Enabled Devices
PCs
Smartphones & Tablets
Others
By End-user
IT & Telecom
Retail
Media & Entertainment
BFSI
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
