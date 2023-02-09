$87 Bn Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Markets Size 2030 - Global Forecast Report by CMi, At 35% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market was estimated at USD 4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 87 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 35% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights