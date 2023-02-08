COVID-19 Daily Update 2-8-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 8, 2023, there are currently 729 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,885 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Marion County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Lincoln County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Wayne County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 49-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are due for a vaccine or booster, make plans to get one today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (51), Boone (16), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (35), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (13), Gilmer (0), Grant (4), Greenbrier (21), Hampshire (12), Hancock (6), Hardy (11), Harrison (29), Jackson (13), Jefferson (23), Kanawha (63), Lewis (7), Lincoln (0), Logan (9), Marion (31), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (7), Mercer (27), Mineral (8), Mingo (8), Monongalia (48), Monroe (13), Morgan (5), Nicholas (8), Ohio (10), Pendleton (0), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (0), Preston (16), Putnam (19), Raleigh (57), Randolph (5), Ritchie (7), Roane (3), Summers (24), Taylor (16), Tucker (7), Tyler (0), Upshur (7), Wayne (15), Webster (1), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (22), Wyoming (10). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the

WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator

, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit

vaccines.gov

,

vaccinate.wv.gov

, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19

testing locations page

to locate COVID-19 testing near you.