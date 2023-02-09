$1066.11 Mn Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Markets Size 2030 - Global Forecast Report by CMi, At 11% CAGR
The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market was at US$ 376.13 Mn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 1066.11 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 11%, 2022 and 2030.
The Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market was estimated at USD 376.13 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1066.11 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 11% between 2022 - 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market was estimated at USD 376.13 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1066.11 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 11% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18355
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Overview
Ultrasound probe disinfection is cleaning or sterilizing medical equipment and devices in hospitals using powerful disinfectants. The ultrasound probes are kept clean and germ-free using disinfectants. The market for ultrasonic probe disinfection may benefit from increased bacterial contamination. The key factors influencing this market are the increase in ultrasound imaging procedures, elevated awareness of the significance of maintaining a clean and sterile hospital environment, and technical advancements in ultrasound probes.
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Growth Drivers
The market for ultrasound probe disinfection is anticipated to expand due to increased ultrasound operations and hospital-acquired infections brought on by incorrect ultrasound probe disinfection.
The market for ultrasound probe disinfection is expanding as more sophisticated methods and systems for disinfecting probes are being adopted, along with advances in ultrasound probe technology. Additionally, rising government backing for novel disinfection methods and rising healthcare spending globally are anticipated to push the market for ultrasound probe disinfection. However, restraint factors like low awareness of ultrasound probe disinfection in developing nations and low acceptance of new and improved procedures in developing nations may limit the growth of the ultrasound probe disinfection market over the projected period.
Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/ultrasound-probe-disinfection/
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market size was valued at around USD 376.13 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1066.11 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on the product, the instruments sterilizers segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.
D) Based on the disinfection process, the intermediate/low-level disinfection segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.
E) By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.
F) Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Press Release For Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/ultrasound-probe-disinfection/
Regional Landscape
In 2021, North America accounted for the greatest market share. Throughout the anticipated years, it is anticipated that the regional market will continue to grow and hold its dominant position. This is justified by the rise in breast cancer cases, the increased demand for technologically advanced operations, and the presence of important businesses in the region, including CIVCO Medical Solutions and CS Medical LLC.
On the other hand, it is predicted that the Asia Pacific region’s market will grow at the highest rate between 2022 and 2030. This surge can be attributed to several factors, such as growing healthcare facility investments by emerging nations, rising public knowledge of in-vitro fertilization treatments, and a sizable local manufacturing sector that offers high-quality goods at competitive rates.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18355
Key Players
Nanosonics
CIVCO Medical Solutions
Tristel Solutions Ltd.
Ecolab, Inc.
Germitec
CS Medical LLC
Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc.
Metrex Research, LLC.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18355
The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Instruments
Automated Reprocessors
UV-C Disinfectors
Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations
Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets
Consumables
Formulations
Detergents
Services
By Disinfection Process
High-Level Disinfection
Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection
By End-use
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18355
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Cannabis Edibles Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cannabis-edibles-market/
Global Solid-State Transformer Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/solid-state-transformer-market/
Global Soundbar Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/soundbar-market/
Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/spas-and-beauty-salons-market/
Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/energy-as-a-service-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18355
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube