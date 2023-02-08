PA66 Market Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2031

PA66 Market

PA66 market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global PA66 market was pegged at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global PA66 market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Arkema S.A, DuPont, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Huntsman Corporation LLC, Lealea Group, Kurary Co. Ltd, Royal DSM, Radici Group, SABIC, Solvay, and Toray Advanced Composite.

The report analyzes these key players in the global PA66 market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the automotive sector, due to large-scale production interruptions across European countries.

Disruption of supply chain and closure of assembly plants in the U.S. hampered the market growth.

However, as the manufacturing units have begun production, the PA66 market is expected to get back on track slowly.

The report segments the global PA66 industry on the basis of analysis form, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of form, the sheet segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global PA66 market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

