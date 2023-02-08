Calgary App Developer to Add Software Division Focused on AI and Web 3.0 Apps

/EIN News/ -- Sheridan, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, Wyoming -

Sky High Media, a company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has announced that they are making a shift after 20 years of providing digital marketing services to clients to adding a software division that will be focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and Web 3.0 apps. Some of these apps will help their clients streamline marketing and content, while some of the web apps will on a bigger scale, disrupt present models of well-known web apps.

Stephen Iervella, founder and technical director of skyhighmedia.com, says, “We’re truly excited with AI. The future world that sci-fi novels have been depicting, a new world where humans and robots exist and interact together, is finally here. With this branch of computer science that is focused on intelligent machines that are capable of learning and interacting with humans through natural language processing, the future world is here, and we’re eager to be part of those who contribute to the use of AI in pushing for the development of the third generation of web technology and applications.”

Web 3.0, the third iteration of how the Internet is employed for providing website and application services, is still in development but one thing is clear, Web 3.0 will be using a lot of the decentralized applications and blockchain-based technologies that were used to provide unalterable and unchangeable ledgers for tracking business transactions. Combined with AI and machine learning, the future of the Web opens up a lot of possibilities, including those that have never been imagined yet.

With digital marketing, AI presents a multitude of game-changing possibilities. In the backend, AI can be utilized to accurately predict market demand, carry out data-driven ad buying, and construct robust customer profiles, surpassing human capabilities. On the front end, AI-powered chatbots can revolutionize customer interactions by offering instant, human-like responses to inquiries, effectively freeing up human resources. Furthermore, AI can take content creation to the next level by handling complex tasks that would normally require the work of several outsourced professionals. AI's ability to generate personalized messaging and dynamic web and email content takes digital marketing to new heights, streamlining work and maximizing efficiency.

Sky High Media was established to provide digital marketing services to clients. Realizing the major role that AI will play in the new internet, the company is shifting its focus to the use of AI in the design of websites and in online marketing. With AI expected to have a significant impact on the digital marketing industry, Sky High Media plans to remain at the cutting edge of digital marketing where AI helps with understanding and providing for the specific needs of clients.

Those who are interested in getting more information about the new developments can check out the Sky High Media website or contact them on the phone or through email. People who are interested can also check out their social media pages.

###

For more information about Sky High Media, contact the company here:



Sky High Media

Stephen Iervella

1-587 209 4054

stephen@skyhighmedia.com

99 Spruce Place SW

Calgary, AB Canada



Stephen Iervella