Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,682 in the last 365 days.

ARGO Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Argo Group International to Brookfield Reinsurance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo”) acted in the best interests of Argo shareholders in approving the sale of Argo to Brookfield Reinsurance (“Brookfield”) for $30.00 per share in cash.

If you remain an Argo shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/argo-group-international-holdings/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?
On February 8, 2023, Argo announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Brookfield for $30.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Argo board of directors (“Board”).

“Our investigation concerns whether Argo’s Board acted in the best interests of Argo shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, one of the firm’s name partners. “This includes whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Argo shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, the deal price is well below the 52-week high of $51.87 per share at which Argo closed on February 8, 2022, which suggests that Brookfield may be taking advantage of the temporary market downturn to acquire Argo at an unfair price.

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com


You just read:

ARGO Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Argo Group International to Brookfield Reinsurance

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.