Virginia Department of Veterans Services Announces Grant Funds To Support Veteran Suicide Prevention And Opioid Addiction Services, $4.5 Million In Grants Available To Assist Community-Based Programs Throughout Commonwealth »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is seeking to award $4.5 million in grants to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services.

DVS is dedicated to ending the epidemics of veteran suicide and opioid addiction and building Federal, State, and local partnerships to accomplish this life saving mission. Toward this goal, the Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS Program of DVS, aims to enhance understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) and build community support capacity to ensure the RIGHT HELP is widely available RIGHT NOW for military-connected citizens and families.

The SOS program will serve as the steward of these funds and is formally soliciting a Request for Applications (RFA) to establish awards for community-based suicide prevention and opioid addiction services and programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“DVS is pleased to have a key role in enhancing Virginia’s behavioral health system of care, ultimately ensuring we are providing the best quality of service to the SMVF community. These grant funds offer a critical and timely opportunity to provide extended resources across the Commonwealth,” noted Daniel Gade, Commissioner of DVS.

Grant funds will be used to promote the use of evidence-based practices such as peer support, crisis intervention, behavioral health focused prevention, treatment, and recovery support.

Eligible applicants must be an incorporated for profit or non-profit organization or community service provider/organization/locality serving Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For all non-profit organizations, proof of an IRS 501(c)3 designation is required at the time of application.

To be considered for selection, applicants are to submit a complete response to the RFA no later than February 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Application Submission Instructions: To be considered for selection, an Applicant must submit a complete response to this RFA. Applicants are requested to submit an electronic response in eVA (the Commonwealth’s electronic procurement system for state and local government). Responses received after the closing date and time specified in the RFA posting in eVA will be uploaded. All Applicants must be registered in eVA. See Section X Special Terms and Conditions. The following provides information/instruction on reviewing and responding to solicitations in the new eVA platform:

Go to https://eva.virginia.gov Click on “I Sell To Virginia” Click on “eVA Supplier Training” and click on the “Viewing and Responding to Solicitations Video”

The application can be found here: RFA 9603. The application can also be accessed using the QR code below. For specific questions regarding the RFA, please submit all questions in writing to vivian.doobay@dvs.virginia.gov by 1:00 p.m. EST, February 14, 2023.

Need Help? Call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, dial 988.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.