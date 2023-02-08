Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,679 in the last 365 days.

Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on February 21st

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that it expects to issue its 2022 fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/.

What:   Q4 2022 Glatfelter Earnings Conference Call
     
When:   Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
     
Participant Dial-in Number:   (323) 794-2423
    (800) 289-0438
     
Conference ID:   1829962
     
Webcast registry:   Q4 2022 Glatfelter Earnings Webcast
     
OR access via our website:   Glatfelter Webcasts and Presentations
     

You may preregister for the webcast to receive email alerts. Replay will be available, via the webcast link, approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of our earnings call.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2021 net sales were $1.1 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.


Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793



Primary Logo

You just read:

Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on February 21st

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.