Preoperative Infection Prevention & Wound Cleansing Devices Market Size to Reach at 6.6% CAGR by 2028 – The Insight Partners

The global preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market growth is impelled by rising incidence of surgical site infections (SSIs) and increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Preoperative Infection Prevention & Wound Cleansing Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Preoperative Infection Prevention Devices and Preoperative Wound Cleansing Devices), Surgery (Cataract Surgery, Cesarean Surgery, Gastric Bypass, Appendectomy, Colectomy and Colostomy, Esophagectomy, Biopsy, Cholecystectomy, Mastectomy, Cosmetic Surgery, and Others), and Application (Preoperative Hair Removal, Preoperative Skin Preparation, Intraoperative Wound Irrigation Solution, and Others)”; the global preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market size is expected to grow from USD 1.99 billion in 2021 to USD 3.11 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Preoperative Infection Prevention & Wound Cleansing Devices Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.99 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3.11 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 281 No. of Tables 191 No. of Charts & Figures 92 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Surgery, and Application





Global Preoperative Infection Prevention & Wound Cleansing Device Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cardinal Health; 3M; Bactiguard; BD; Getinge AB; bioMerieux SA; Medline Industries, Inc.; Dynarex Corporation; and Careon Healthcare Solutions are among the leading companies operating in the global preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing device market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2021 , Medline announced the launch of a new product—ReadyPrep CHG cloths.

In October 2018 , 3M announced an advanced surgical skin preparation solution for benefitting infection prevention. The new product leverages 3M's expertise in polymer and adhesive technology in the form of a proprietary "3M Prep Protection Film". The product possesses a high capability to stay on a patient's skin and withstand the rigors of simulated surgical conditions, including repetitive wiping.

In April 2017 , BD announced the launch of "Power in Prevention" Program to minimize the risk of infections during the surgical process. Such program assists in minimizing infection risks, standardizing processes, and promoting high-quality outcomes for optimal patient care.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Preoperative Infection Prevention & Wound Cleansing Devices Market Growth:

COVID-19 outbreak placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems across the world. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus infection among patients and healthcare workers within their practice, providers postponed elective and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits whenever possible. Many patients avoided visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes and risk exposure. However, the preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing device market will remain attractive in the long run. Moreover, the demand for such devices has seen a V shape recovery. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the demand for preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing devices is beginning to recover to its pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, the market witnessed limited demand due to the backlog of 2020 and increased interest from people related to infection procedures.

The preoperative phase is essential to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs). Prophylactic antibiotics assist in reducing hospitalization time and cost. Therefore, wound cleansing devices are a cost-effective means for promoting wound healing by reducing the infection rate.





R &D and Product Developments Trend - Global Preoperative Infection Prevention & Wound Cleansing Devices Market Growth:

SSIs are a significant source of morbidity and mortality, impacting patients’ life and financial productivity and placing a significant economic burden on a country's healthcare system. The future of SSI prevention across the world depends on ongoing consultations and collaborations among stakeholders, high levels of employee engagement, nurturing a strong culture of safety within institutions and at national levels, and generating research opportunities, which can contribute to ongoing improvements in procedures and healthcare systems. India has rapidly adopted advanced technologies for wound care. The adoption rates increased due to the rising awareness among surgeons and hospitals regarding the benefits and long-term cost savings associated with anti-adhesion and tissue-sealing products. The increasing number of laparoscopic procedures has led to a growing demand for high-quality endoscopic staplers. In addition, the rising ulcer prevalence and technological advances in wound therapy devices, such as pressure relief devices (PRD), have enhanced the preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market. Pressure relief devices are used in healing pressure sores, decubitus ulcers, and decubitus ulcers. These devices provide quick relief in areas of localized skin damage. In July 2020, the University of South Australia initiated the development of a novel coating containing a unique antioxidant that can simultaneously reduce inflammation and dissolve infection to support wound healing when applied to any wound dressing. In August 2019, it was announced that Wound Innovations would contribute US$ 5.25 million in a research project in geriatric care with Flinders University and global partner Paul Hartmann Pty Ltd. in Australia. R&D developments are expected to result in the significant launches of technologically advanced wound devices, which would spur the preoperative infection prevention and wound cleaning devices market growth during the forecast period.





Preoperative Infection Prevention & Wound Cleansing Device Market: Segmental Overview

The preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market, by product, is bifurcated into preoperative infection prevention devices and preoperative wound cleansing devices. The preoperative infection prevention devices segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 6.6% during 2022–2028.

Based on surgery , the global preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market is segmented into cataract surgery, cesarean surgery, gastric bypass, appendectomy, colectomy and colostomy, esophagectomy, biopsy, cholecystectomy, mastectomy, cosmetic surgery, and others. The cosmetic surgery segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the cataract surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application , the global preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market is segmented into preoperative hair removal, preoperative skin preparation, intraoperative wound irrigation solution, and others. The preoperative hair removal segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









