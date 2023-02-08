Injection Pen Market Size to Outstrip $60.33 Bn, Globally, by 2028 Growth Projections at 7.14% CAGR – Comprehensive Study by The Insight Partners

The global injection pen market growth is fuelled by rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increase in biologics patent expiry and use of biosimilars and increase in strategic developments.

According to The Insight Partners, " Injection Pen Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis by Type (Disposable Injection Pens and Reusable Injection Pens), Therapy (Diabetes, Growth Hormone Therapy, Autoimmune Diseases, Fertility, Cancer, and Other Therapies), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, and Others)"; The global injection pen market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.14% from 2022 to 2028; it is projected to reach USD 60.33 billion by 2028 from USD 37.26 billion in 2021.





Global Injection Pen Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 37.26 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 60.33 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.14% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 170 No. of Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 66 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Therapy, and End User





Global Injection Pen Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Eli Lilly and Co, Novo Nordisk AS, Owen Mumford Ltd, Sanofi SA, Merck KGaA, Haselmeier GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co, AstraZeneca Plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are among the leading companies operating in the global injection pen market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2022 , FDA approved Lilly's Mounjaro injection, the first and only glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. Mounjaro is available in six doses (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg) and comes in Lilly's well-established auto-injector pen with a pre-attached, hidden needle.

In January 2022 , SHL Medical’s partnered with Innovation Zed for connected pen injector solutions. It launched InsulCheck DOSE, a connected add-on device that transforms traditional pen injectors into smart solutions to support the monitoring of disease management regimen.

In November 2021 , Sanofi and Roche partnered to work together in France to increase the adoption of a connected add-on for disposable insulin pens. The partners will jointly develop a scientific educational program aimed at physicians and pharmacists.





In September 2021 , BIOCORP and Novo Nordisk strengthened their partnership with a new agreement on Mallya Smart Sensor with Novo Nordisk FlexTouch insulin pens. A smart sensor called Mallya attaches directly to Novo Nordisk FlexTouch insulin pens. With Mallya, patients using FlexTouch pens will be able to capture and record daily insulin injection data, which includes insulin units, as well as date and time of the drug administration. Based on the agreement, Novo Nordisk will be commercializing Mallya in Japan from the first half of 2023.

In May 2021 , Lilly collaborated internationally with leading diabetes technology companies to integrate connected insulin pen solutions for people with diabetes. The company signed strategic international agreements with four companies—DexCom, Inc.; Glooko Inc.; myDiabby Healthcare; and Roche—to advance connected solutions and streamline care for people suffering from diabetes.





Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

The aging population and changes in social behavior contribute to a few common and costly long-term health problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases is projected to reach 57% by 2026. Emerging markets will be hit hardest, as population explosion is expected in developing countries. With the accelerating urbanization, people are more inclined toward sedentary lifestyle, which results in obesity and diabetes. Diabetes is one of the biggest global health problems of the 21st century. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in North America was about 46 million in 2019 and is projected to increase to 62 million by 2045. The increase in disease prevalence is about 35% over the predicted period. Furthermore, other chronic conditions such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular disorders, and multiple sclerosis require frequent drug administration for treatment and disease management. As per the WHO, cardiovascular disorders are the leading cause of death—nearly 17.9 million deaths are reported every year due to cardiovascular disorders. It has become new standard for injectable drug delivery among large patient population on a global level. Moreover, it can be easily used by the large patient population with minimal training with does not require constant assistance from of healthcare professionals, owing to which injection pens are largely adopted in home healthcare settings, thereby driving its market growth.





In 2021, North America dominated the injection pen market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetes and infertility and the rising product development in the market. According to the American Diabetes Association, the number of people with diabetes in the US population reached 37.3 million (11.3% of the population) in 2019. Nearly 1.9 million of the US population has type 1 diabetes, including ~244,000 children and adolescents. Further, ~1.4 million diabetes cases are diagnosed each year in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, ~88 million adults had prediabetes, which is 34.5% of the US adult population. According to Yale researchers, in 2022, ~30 million of the US population has diabetes, and about 7 million require daily insulin.

There is an increase in demand for infertility treatment in the US. For instance, according to the CDC, in 2019, in the US, 9% of men and 10% of women aged 15–44 reported infertility problems. The key players are introducing innovative products to meet the growing demand for injection pens. For instance, Merck KGaA offers a prefilled, ready-to-use pen to administrate GONAL-f for infertility treatment.





Injection Pen Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type , the injection pen market is bifurcated into disposable injection pen and reusable injection pen. The disposable segment held a larger share of the market and aniticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By therapy , the injection pen market is categorized into diabetes therapy, growth hormone therapy, autoimmune diseases therapy, fertility therapy, cancer therapy, and other therapies. The other therapies segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

In terms of end user , the injection pen market is divided into hospital & clinics, home care, and others. The home care segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.









