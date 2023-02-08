Tier One Partners Marks 20th Anniversary With Agency Rebrand Drawn From Client Reflections

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its 20th year in business, women-owned Tier One Partners has introduced a new brand identity inspired by client feedback on what they value most in working with the PR, content, and digital marketing agency. At the core of Tier One’s brand platform is the notion of “oneness:” sharing one vision, one purpose, and one goal with clients.

“As we approached our third decade of business, we conducted in-depth conversations with clients to get a sense of what our brand means to them. And the answer was unexpected,” said Kathy Wilson, co-founder and managing partner of Tier One Partners. “Our clients thought about our name differently than we’d imagined. To them, the term ‘partners’ wasn’t about our senior leaders or our business model; it was about showing up as true partners and doing whatever it takes to elevate their brand. Working together as one, cohesive team is what sets us apart in their minds. That sentiment is front and center in our rebrand.”

"What we value most about our relationship with Tier One is how in sync our teams are," said Jennifer Ristic, vice president of corporate communications at global software leader Altair. "We see our challenges and opportunities the same way and bring the same intensity and nimbleness to driving results, which is critical in a healthy agency/client relationship."

“The best way to describe Tier One is ‘all-in’,” said Giana Gaughan, director, corporate communications at healthcare technology software company Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX). “They care about relationship management and forming true partnerships with their clients. We've maintained such a long relationship with Tier One because the team consistently approaches their work with a ton of heart, hustle and high-level thinking."

Tier One was founded in 2003 by a group of senior public relations industry veterans as one of the first fully-remote agencies – roughly 17 years before hybrid work became the norm. The rationale was that clients would care more about the extraordinary quality and experience of their team than conference room views. While the agency has grown to maintain co-headquartered offices in Boston and Chicago, the philosophy remains the same. Tier One puts a premium on attracting and retaining outstanding talent with a client-first mindset across PR, digital marketing, content creation, social media strategy, and graphic and web design.

Today, Tier One works with leading innovators in technology, financial services, digital health, manufacturing, and marketing technology. The agency’s work is regularly recognized by top industry awards, including the Global and North American SABREs, PRWeek Awards, PR Daily Awards, PR News Platinum Awards, and Bulldog Awards.

Tier One collaborated with another women-owned firm, HATCH The Agency , on its rebrand.

