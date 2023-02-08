Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Report will Worth USD 860.5 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% : GreyViews

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market are Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC, Hero Cosmetics, Rael, Urban Outfitters, ZitSticka, Peach & Lily, 3M, Starface, Alba Botanica, DermaAngel, Sephora USA, Inc., COSRX, Peace Out Skincare among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Size By Type (Herbal Based and Chemical Based), By Age (65+, 18 to 44, 10 to 17, and 45 to 64), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce Platform, Retail Stores, and Pharmacies & Drug Stores), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the anti-acne dermal patch market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the anti-acne dermal patch market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, age, distribution channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market are Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC, Hero Cosmetics, Rael, Urban Outfitters, ZitSticka, Peach & Lily, 3M, Starface, Alba Botanica, DermaAngel, Sephora USA, Inc., COSRX, Peace Out Skincare among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide anti-acne dermal patch market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Acne is a dermis problem that occurs when the pores of the skin become blocked with dirt and oil. It causes clogged pores, pimples, and blemishes. Acne is most frequent during adolescence, but it can occur at any age. Although acne treatments are effective, acne can be tough to control. Blisters and pimples heal gradually, and as one disappears, another appears. Acne can cause unpleasant emotions as well as skin scarring, depending on its severity. The earlier therapy is initiated, the lesser the danger of significant outcomes. Acne, often known as an inflammatory condition, is a common skin illness caused mostly by structural changes in the skin. It affects a large number of teens worldwide. Blackheads, pimples, greasy skin, and scarring are common symptoms. Non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne are the two types of acne. The latter takes longer to heal and might have long-term repercussions on the skin. It is most commonly found in areas of skin with a high concentration of sebaceous glands, such as the top of the neck, shoulder, and forehead. Acne medicines are prescription medications that are used to treat acne. Pharmaceutical and over-the-counter medications include retinoic acid, Accutane, antibiotics, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and contraceptive pills. Acne develops when the pores of the skin become clogged with oil, clogged pores, or germs. Each pore on the skin is a follicular entrance. A strand consists of a follicle and a sebaceous gland.

Scope of anti-acne dermal patch market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Type, Age Distribution Channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC, Hero Cosmetics, Rael, Urban Outfitters, ZitSticka, Peach & Lily, 3M, Starface, Alba Botanica, DermaAngel, Sephora USA, Inc., COSRX, Peace Out Skincare among others

Segmentation Analysis

The herbal based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is herbal based and chemical based. The herbal based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The majority of acne patches on the market are made of synthetic materials. Natural acne patches contain no synthetic ingredients and are made from readily available materials such as Silk and mulberries. Silk is composed of lignin and fibroin. Fibroin has the ability to speed up the growing rate of fibroblasts, allowing acne wounds to be cured quickly. The growing global demand for herbal-based skincare products due to its natural healing characteristics and absence of adverse effects is one of the key factors driving the rise of the herbal-based anti-acne dermal patch market.

The 10 to 17 segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The age segment is 65+, 18 to 44, 10 to 17, and 45 to 64. The 10 to 17 segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of an increasing number of children globally using acne patches. The goods' powerful social media marketing, which draws a large portion of the adolescent population, is credited with the high adoption rate.

The pharmacies & drug stores segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is an e-commerce platform, retail stores, and pharmacies & drug stores. The pharmacies & drug stores segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the market can be traced mostly to the rising use of over-the-counter (OTC) medications from drug stores and chemists for acne self-management. As a result, the aforementioned explanation is one of the most powerful factors driving the segment growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the anti-acne dermal patch include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. This is because of the rising frequency of skin problems in the population, the presence of major market rivals, and the broad acceptance of novel dermal acne patches. Furthermore, Asian countries such as South Korea were among the first to commercialise acne patches, even before they were available in the United States. As a result, such elements have contributed to the region's market expansion.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's anti-acne dermal patch market size was valued at USD 37.7 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 62.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. The region's market for anti-acne dermal patches is predicted to be driven by the rising global prevalence of skin illnesses such as severe acne and pimples. One of the key factors driving market growth is the growing need for quick acne treatment and medication.

China

China’s anti-acne dermal patch market size was valued at USD 51.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 87.34 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. Because of the increased frequency of skin problems in the population, the presence of important market competitors, and the widespread use of innovative dermal acne patches. Furthermore, Asian countries like China were among the first to offer acne patches, even before they were available in the United States. The market in the area has grown as a result of such causes.

India

India's anti-acne dermal patch market size was valued at USD 39.7 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 66.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. As a result of its broad marketing on social media platforms, there has been an increase in demand for anti-acne dermal patches in the region, particularly among teens.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the anti-acne dermal patch market is mainly driven by the increased sensitivity of skin as a result of rising pollution.

