Creative Realities to host the first DSF Mix & Mingle of 2023: Tabletops, Tech-Talks, and Tours of the digitally enhanced Derby Museum at Churchill Downs -- Louisville KY

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage leader Creative Realities, Inc. (‘CRI’, NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) will host the Digital Signage Federation’s (“DSF”) first Meet ‘n Mingle event of 2023 on Wednesday, February 15th at the Derby Museum at Churchill Downs. The event will run from 3:30pm - 8pm and is sponsored and facilitated by the DSF Advisory Council, with AC member Creative Realities hosting the event.

“This is an opportunity for our company to support the industry and bring together the key players who make digital signage what it is today, and who accelerate its growth trajectory,” cites Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities, DSF Advisory Council member company.

“Our mission was to come out of the gate fast in the new year with an exciting event to draw members from our integrator and end user verticals as well as industry professionals and designers,” said Len Dudus, Chairman of the DSF Board of Directors.

The event begins with tabletop exhibits from DSF Advisory Council Members including TSi Touch and GDS. The Tabletops will be followed by two panel discussions looking at digital signage from different vantage points. The first panel will look behind the screen at the Patient Point Ad Service network, followed by a discussion about Freddy’s award-wining digital ecosystem in its restaurants, presented by Sean Thompson, VP of IT at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – a long time customer of Creative Realities.

“The theme is 'Behind the Screen: A View from the Client Seat,'” said Beth Warren, DSF Board Member and Partnership Committee Chair. “We’ll review the challenge, solution, result and how digital signage answered the business pain point for businesses in two very different but growing verticals for digital signage -- Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Health Care.”

Following the panel discussions, the Meet ‘n Mingle reception will take place at the Museum and feature a taste of Kentucky with signature eats and locally distilled bourbon. Attendees will also have the option of taking part in an offsite distillery Tour and Tasting at Angel’s Envy, in the heart of downtown Louisville bourbon scene.

The event is free to qualified End Users, Integrators and Advisory Council invitees (code required). Member tickets are $15, while Public Tickets are $35. Registration includes food and beverage, access to the museum and transportation between Museum and Distillery venues.

To register for this event, visit the Meet ‘N Mingle page on the DSF website: www.digitalsignagefederation.org

About The Digital Signage Federation (DSF)

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) is the only not-for-profit independent voice of the digital signage industry, reflecting the diverse constituencies that make up our industry. Our goal is to continue building a strong foundation for the advancement of the industry. To this end, we partner with our members and key organizations to provide education, networking, and advocacy to continue moving the growth of the industry forward. www.digitalsignagefederation.org

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries. www.cri.com

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Christina Davies

cdavies@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

ir@cri.com