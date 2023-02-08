Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,617 in the last 365 days.

Island Daze Selects Apparel Business Systems' Fully Integrated Apparel ERP Software

Island Daze has begun implementing the robust ABS apparel ERP solution in response to the need for efficiency focus, scalability alignment, and high growth management.

/EIN News/ -- BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apparel Business Systems has announced that Island Daze, a leader in private label outdoor and action sports apparel, has selected the fully integrated ABS solution to replace multiple systems across their business operation. In addition to integrating processes and data onto the ABS single web-based application, Island Daze will be utilizing the ABS Salesrep Portal to better streamline order fulfillment.

"With ongoing strong growth, we recognized that relying on siloed systems and manual processes were no longer sustainable for our business," explained Island Daze founder Abe Allouche. "Pulling many existing spreadsheets into one single source of truth was a strong appeal and need for us. Being a primarily apparel business, we were excited about the industry specific applications and knowledge that ABS has. As we continue to expand our offerings in both apparel and non-apparel goods, we know ABS has the scalability we will need."

"We are thrilled to offer solutions and support to the team at Island Daze," noted Jean Kopan, President, Apparel Business Systems. "Working with Abe and his team of professionals, we recognize their impressive growth and are excited to help optimize their processes both operationally and systemically."   

Island Daze - https://www.islanddaze.com was founded in 1998 by Allouche who has had a longtime passion for surfing. What started with premium quality boardshorts has evolved into an enterprise of both branded and private label apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.

About Apparel Business Systems 

ABS offers a comprehensive, web-based apparel ERP solution designed for multi-channel operations including wholesale, distribution, manufacturing, and B2B/B2B E-Commerce. The Cloud, SaaS, and on-premise software delivery options fit the needs of apparel, footwear, and accessory companies of all sizes. From small start-ups in the first years of business to global enterprises, ABS's scalability ensures it is the last ERP system they'll need. Apparel Business Systems' software and services help clients navigate technology and address business requirements & challenges to remain competitive and profitable. https://www.apparelbusiness.com

Email info@apparelbusiness.com or call 800.427.7880 for more information.

Contact Information:
Loleen Grenier
Vice President, Client Engagement
loleeng@apparelbusiness.com
484-229-7046

Related Images






Image 1: Island Daze Kainani Collection


Active lifestyle brand with cutting edge fabrics, innovative construction, and fits for everyday and every body.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Island Daze Kainani Collection

Island Daze Kainani Collection

You just read:

Island Daze Selects Apparel Business Systems' Fully Integrated Apparel ERP Software

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.