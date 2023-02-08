Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,664 in the last 365 days.

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open Two Additional Massachusetts Locations as Part of Expansive Growth Plan

Urgent Care Veterinary Clinic Redefines Patient Care Model by Bridging Gap Between Family Veterinarians and Emergency Hospitals

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent veterinary care will now be more widely accessible on Boston's North Shore. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. The Burlington practice will be conveniently located at 112 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, in the Duluth Trading Post Plaza while the Peabody location will be at 240 Andover St., Unit G, Peabody, Mass., in the Starbucks Plaza. These are just two of eight PetMedic locations slated to open in 2023.

Modeled after human urgent care, PetMedic offers coordinated, convenient, and compassionate veterinary care after regular business hours and on weekends for non-life-threatening conditions. PetMedic complements pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. These new clinics will join their sister hospitals in Watertown and Westborough, Mass., along with two locations in the Portland, Maine area. 

The clinic will be staffed by an experienced emergency medicine team and is complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and cutting-edge software that allows for an efficient workflow for team members. 

Dr. Nir Ben-Ari, founder and chief medical officer of PetMedic, commented, "I have been a clinician in the Boston area for many years and have been fortunate to work with some of the best veterinary teams in our community. To be able to offer them an extra set of hands when they're overloaded while giving pet parents extra peace of mind is a winning combination for everyone. I am thankful for this exciting next chapter for PetMedic in Boston."

PetMedic does not perform routine services provided by family veterinary practices, such as wellness visits, or administer vaccinations. Pet owners can make same-day appointments conveniently online. An outstanding healthcare team and client-centric approach is a top priority for all PetMedic clinics.

Contact Information:
Melissa Lucas
Senior Communications, PR & Events Marketing Manager
mlucas@petmedicurgentcare.com
(781) 534-2714

Related Images






Image 1: dog veterinarian exam


dog veterinarian exam



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


dog veterinarian exam

dog veterinarian exam

You just read:

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open Two Additional Massachusetts Locations as Part of Expansive Growth Plan

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.