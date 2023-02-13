Hybrid Solutions Announces a New Integration with FXCubic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hybrid Solutions is the leading provider of the online trading platform VertexFX. Established in 2002, Hybrid Solutions is committed to providing the best technologies for brokers and traders from front to back-end.
VertexFX Trader is an Award-Winning total solution for Global Markets Online Trading, designed to fulfill all needs of brokers; Market Makers, Clearing houses, Banks, Central Banks, and Financial institutes.
This state-of-the-art online trading system was introduced as a package of holistic solutions including trading plugins, BackOffice, a dealing desk, client terminals, dedicated hosting, White Label, and bridging capabilities. Furthermore, financial institutions can access a risk management bridge allowing them to perform auto-clearing with Tier-1 liquidity providers.
FXCubic, a leading connectivity technology provider for the FX industry based in London, has announced they have completed a new integration with Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX Trader.
FXCubic specializes in low-latency software, high-performance liquidity management systems and risk intelligence solutions, with their bridge being at the forefront of the FX industry. FXCubic’s user-friendly and innovative liquidity technology allows brokers to configure the software from a single interface easily. Through this interface, a brokerage firm can access several user-friendly features that will optimize any broker's time and resources.
Adel Jibrin, the CEO and Managing Partner at Hybrid Solutions commented on the collaboration, “We believe that the partnership between FXCubic and Hybrid Solutions is a valuable asset to both companies, especially in current market conditions, where traders are seeking more investment possibilities. Siding with FXCubic is an additional step towards achieving our strategic goal of offering our clients the best and most reliable services. Their professionalism and valuable expertise will assist us in increasing VertexFX Brokers' productivity and efficiency while also improving the overall trading experience of our clients. FXCubic is an authoritative partner that will support us in achieving our goals in this next stage of our group evolution.”
FXCubic’s CEO, Ege Kozan, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Hybrid Solutions, as VertexFX is a leading trading platform. This mutually beneficial new integration will open up a new customer base for FXCubic and will give VertexFX’s clients the option of an innovative and sophisticated liquidity engine that not only provides access to some of the world’s most respected liquidity providers but also helps optimize any broker's time and resources.”
Hybrid Solutions Team
