Carbon6 Acquires WallySmarter, A Powerful New Data Tool for Walmart.com Sellers
WallySmarter, the all-in-one data management platform for Walmart.com sellers, is the latest marketplace ecommerce tool to be acquired by Carbon6.
Walmart is rapidly rising as one of the top ecommerce marketplaces. There are no signs of this growth slowing down, which created a need for better tools to keep up with the increased demand.”TORONTO, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WallySmarter, the all-in-one data management platform for Walmart.com sellers, is the latest ecommerce tool to be acquired by Carbon6.
As the first tool in the Carbon6 suite to explicitly focus on Walmart’s online selling platform, the acquisition of WallySmarter represents a significant milestone for the Carbon6 ecosystem for ecommerce.
“It’s always been crucial to empower sellers on Amazon because it has been and still is the largest ecommerce marketplace,” said Justin Cobb, CEO of Carbon6. “Expanding our reach to Walmart creates a well-supported path for Amazon sellers to grow their businesses beyond the confines of a single ecommerce platform. This tool furthers our mission to simplify the success of businesses who sell online, wherever they sell.”
Lewis Civin, WallySmarter Founder and CEO, will take on a leadership role in Carbon6, where he will help build the company’s presence in the Walmart seller world.
“Walmart is rapidly rising as one of the top ecommerce marketplaces,” said Civin when explaining his drive to create WallySmarter. “There are no signs of this growth slowing down, which created a need for better tools – or any tools – to keep up with the increased demand.”
“You need to know the Best Seller Rank for products to make sound decisions,” Civin continued, “But since Walmart doesn’t have BSR, WallySmarter built an algorithm to establish rank and performance in its place.”
In addition to this algorithm, WallySmarter also offers sellers an impressive pricing and competitive analysis tool, which lets users compare price differences between Walmart and Amazon, and select items with the most revenue potential. Moreover, an intuitive dashboard with custom filters and settings shows the current price for any given item on both platforms, so sellers can see if the discrepancy is profitable enough in either direction.
The WallySmarter tool also features a Chrome extension that allows sellers of all levels of experience to make the most out of their Walmart.com business, including Amazon sellers looking to expand into this profitable marketplace.
This acquisition is just the first step in Carbon6’s 2023 goals. The company plans to continue expanding its suite of online tools to help sellers succeed and grow their global presence to support more international marketplaces.
About Carbon6
Carbon6 is building the ecosystem for ecommerce to help simplify success for online sellers around the world. The company’s software tools are developed by the brightest minds in the Amazon seller ecosystem to help entrepreneurs succeed through innovative technology and community – everything an entrepreneur needs to start, optimize, and scale their online business.
About WallySmarter
WallySmarter helps entrepreneurs make profitable and impactful decisions by providing highly accurate information on product sales, keyword popularity, and optimization opportunities for product listings. The intuitive dashboard interface and insightful Chrome extension simplify and shorten the work of operating and scaling your Walmart business.
