Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Qatar

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel February 8-17 to Seoul, Bangkok, and Doha. The Assistant Secretary will meet with embassy staff and observe consular operations in all three cities. While in Seoul, she will meet with government officials to discuss a variety of consular issues, including the prevention and resolution of international parental child abduction cases. While in Doha, she will meet with Qatari officials and lead the consular session of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States.

