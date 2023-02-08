Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,731 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Qatar

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel February 8-17 to Seoul, Bangkok, and Doha. The Assistant Secretary will meet with embassy staff and observe consular operations in all three cities. While in Seoul, she will meet with government officials to discuss a variety of consular issues, including the prevention and resolution of international parental child abduction cases. While in Doha, she will meet with Qatari officials and lead the consular session of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States.

For updates on Assistant Secretary Bitter’s travel follow @TravelGov on Twitter.

For press inquiries, please contact CAPRESSREQUESTS@state.gov.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Qatar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.