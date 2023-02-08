Sundyne/HMD Kontro Named a Finalist for the 2023 Pump Industry Awards

LMV-801S Pump Named a Finalist in the "Environmental Contribution of the Year" Category, due to its Unrivaled Ability to Eliminate Leaks and Safely Handle Hazardous Pump Services

EASTBOURNE, East Sussex, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne's HMD Kontro today announced that its LMV- 801S pump has been named an "Environmental Contribution" finalist for the 2023 Pump Industry Awards (PIA). The LMV-801S is a sealless magnetic drive pump that is widely used in refineries and petrochemical plants to safely and cleanly handle hydrocarbons and chemical catalysts that are required to make fuels and products that people use every day.

Founded by the BPMA in 2000, the Pump Industry Awards celebrate the achievements of pump companies that stand out in the areas of technology, projects, distribution, supply chains, training and environmental contributions. Finalists, and the eventual winners are judged by a panel of independent experts using a comprehensive point scoring system, as well as an external voting process, which begins today. Finalists in each category were recently announced, and the Sundyne HMD Kontro LMV-801S pump was named a Finalist in the Environmental Contribution category.

The LMV-801S is an API-compliant, sealless magnetic drive pump that is specifically designed to handle fluids that are dangerous to the environment. More than 70 LMV-801S pumps are deployed around the globe in refineries and petrochemical plants, for applications that are difficult to seal – such as high suction pressure or extremely low temperature applications. Any hydrocarbon or chemical liquid pumped through the LMV-801S is fully confined within the pump's liquid boundary, with no potential for leaks or emissions - making the LMV-801S an ideal solution for sites that need to comply with higher environmental and safety standards.

In addition to ensuring Environmental Health & Safety, the LMV-801S is energy efficient and significantly less expensive to maintain than sealed-pump alternatives. The sealless design of the LMV-801S eliminates the need for a mechanical seal and seal support system, reducing maintenance, OPEX and total lifecycle costs. The LMV-801S features a baske-wheel hydraulic that optimizes efficiency for challenging low-flow pump services. The pump can also be supplied with the non-metallic Zeroloss Containment Shell, which eliminates magnetic coupling losses and helps to reduce energy consumption by as much as 20% compared to traditional metallic containment shell designs.

As nations strive towards cleaner energy, the influx of renewable inputs - such as various bio-diesel alternatives - are becoming more prevalent. The Sundyne HMD Kontro LMV-801S pump is widely used in refineries around the globe, many of which are modernizing their plants and adding Bio-Diesel units. The LMV-801S offers a simple upgrade path to replace aging and non-compliant mechanical sealed pumps to bring plants in line with current environmental regulations.

"The downturn in demand and subsequent recovery through the pandemic has caused refineries around the globe to change their processes, and many plants are using this shift as an opportunity to upgrade their pumps to cleaner, safer and more energy efficient technologies, such as the LMV-801S," said HMD Kontro's Product Line Manager Hannah Verrall.

"In recent months, we've seen a significant increase in inquiries for the LMV-801S from existing customers, as well as new opportunities to replace aging competitive pumps from operators at refineries and petrochemical plants," added HMD's Business Development Manager Charlie St Laurence. "The LMV-801S offers a compelling upgrade solution - eliminating seals & seal support systems reduces maintenance costs and the pump's increased reliability saves on operating costs. The LMV-801S also offers a leak-free solution that complies with updated environmental regulations and improves safety for site personnel. We thank the Pump Industry Awards for recognizing these benefits, and we think this recognition validates the feedback we've been receiving from customers and prospects."

An external voting process opened today, to complement the PIA's internal judging. Customers, partners, operators, maintenance personnel and any other interested party can vote for Sundyne HMD by visiting: https://www.pumpindustryawards.com/. The voting period will extend until 5:00 PM on February 15th.

For more information on the Sundyne/HMD Kontro LMV-801S, please visit: https://www.sundyne.com/products/sundyne-direct-drive-pumps/lmv-801s-pump/

About HMD Kontro:

Sundyne's HMD Kontro is recognized as the pioneer of magnetic drive pumps and as a leader in the field of magnetic drive pump engineering and manufacturing, with tens of thousands of pumps operational in the field. A commitment to continued product development and specialization in sealless pump solutions, backed by more than seventy years of experience, having been the first to develop the technology in 1947, ensures that customers benefit from the latest developments in drive, materials and fluid technologies. The HMD Kontro product family meets the specific challenges of the process industries for safety, regulatory compliance, reliability and environmental needs, plus cost-efficiency. For further information please see http://www.hmdkontro.com.

About Sundyne:

Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a global manufacturer of precision-engineered, highly reliable, safe and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical, petrochemical, hydrocarbon, hydrogen, pharmaceutical, power generation and industrial applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors, safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors are available in API, ANSI/ASME, ISO and other industry compliant designs. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.

