DTS Celebrates Another Year of Growth, Receives Prestigious Industry Recognition

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTS, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services, defined 2022 with another year of strong company growth, increasing the company size and receiving prestigious industry recognition. In addition to renewing key government contracts and achieving remarkable success in its cybersecurity compliance practice, DTS formed SMCV, LLC, a joint venture combining the talents, skills, and passions of DTS and MIRACORP.

Best Places to Work in Virginia:

DTS was named to the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The Best Places to Work in Virginia list is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm, and winners are published by Virginia Business.

Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 2022 Distinguished Service Awards:

DTS was named a finalist in the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 2022 Distinguished Service Awards as a Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. The awards are dedicated to honoring successful veteran-owned businesses in the Greater Washington business community that have demonstrated strong business performance and who have made meaningful contributions to help Veterans succeed. The awards are presented to individuals, companies, and non-profit organizations to recognize community stewardship and business leadership.

In addition to the industry recognition, DTS' growth was reflected in the strategic addition of 20 percent more full-time employees in their cybersecurity division, amidst a competitive marketplace. The company continues to expand its technical security remediation and maintenance services to contractors and other companies required to meet industry cybersecurity requirements.

In 2022, DTS established a joint venture with MIRACORP called SMCV, LLC. That firm will support the mission work of Federal agencies. Combining proven experience with subject matter expertise, SMCV creates powerfully effective solutions that deliver the results customers need. SMCV teams address multi-faceted issues through technology, management of complex projects, and strategic plans for the future – with an unwavering commitment to service.

Continuing to serve government organizations, DTS holds GSA Schedules for GSA PSS, GSA IT 70, and FAA eFAST and is proud to team with other leading contractors on the following contracts:

· VETS 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)

· VECTOR Veteran Enterprise Contracting for Transformation and Operational Readiness

· ADVISOR Agile Delivery of VA Imminent Strategic and Operational Requirements

· CIO SP3 Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3

DTS is active in the industry and is proud to sponsor the 2023 National Small Business Conference (February 13-15 in New Orleans), the SAME Mid-Atlantic Small Business Outreach + Industry Day (February 27 – March 1, Virginia Beach), and the 32nd Annual Government Procurement Conference (April 19, Washington, DC).

DTS's Managing Principal, Edward Tuorinsky, proudly serves as the president of the NVSBC (National Veteran Small Business Coalition), a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, and an active contributor of thought leadership to the Forbes Business Council. DTS is also a member of the Professional Services Council.

About DTS

DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS contact us at sales@consultDTS.com or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. http://www.consultdts.com

