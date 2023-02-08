Recombinant Protein Market to Surpass US$ 6,691.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global recombinant protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,808.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Recombinant Protein Market:

Increasing initiatives and research programs for antibody production is expected to aid in the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, announced the extension of its partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for launching a new antibody research initiative.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global recombinant protein market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Due to key players in the market are involved in product launches of protein supplements. For instance, in March 2022, Muscle Pharm Corporation, a global producer of sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, announced its entry into the ready-to-drink protein industry in the summer of 2022, with the debut of its new whey protein drink line. The new range of high protein beverages will be sold under the renowned Muscle Pharm brand and will have over 20g of protein, be sugar-free, and come in a variety of flavors.

Among product type, antibodies segment is dominant due to the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions by the key players is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Atlas Antibodies, manufacturer of highly validated primary antibodies, acquired evitria, a developer of transient recombinant antibody expression in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells. CHO cells are the preferred expression system for recombinant therapeutic protein (RTP) production. The acquisition will combine the antibody solutions of both the companies and expand their business.

On the basis of end user, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period. Due to increasing fund raising activities by market players for the development of drugs. For instance, in December 2021, PDC line Pharma, a clinical stage biotech company developing a new class of potent and scalable active off the-shelf cancer vaccine, announced the completion of its Series B2 round of financing. The company had raised a total of US$ 20.3 million (€17.5 million) with Belgian and South Korean investors. The proceeds from series B funding round will be used for the phase I/II trial of PDC lung01, one of the class of active immunotherapies for cancers that the company is developing based on GMP-grade allogeneic therapeutics cell line of plasmocytoid dendritic cell- its PDC line.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global recombinant protein market include Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Feldan Therapeutics, ACROBiosystems, Abcam plc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., SOL GROUP, Proteintech Group, Inc, Planet Biotechnology, Inc., INFINITE ENZYMES, INC., ORF Genetics, GenScript, BTL Biotechno Labs Pvt Ltd., Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., BPS Bioscience, Inc., Sino Biological, Cape Bio Pharms, Abnova Corporation, GeNext Genomics.

Market Segmentation:

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Product Type: Antibodies Antigens Enzymes Hormones Others

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Expression System:

Global Recombinant Protein Market By Application: Drug Discovery and Development Research Application Therapeutic Use Diagnostics Others

Global Recombinant Protein Market By End User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institute Contract Research Organization Others

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Region: North America Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





