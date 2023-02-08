Glassblower Collaborates with Local Artists to Create Artistic Glass Pipe Collection

Sharing the spotlight with other glass artists, Tako Glass is elevating the glassblowing industry, one pipe at a time.

We all bring something unique to the table and there is definitely a seat for all of us!” — Tako Glass

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington State is a hotbed of creativity and some of the finest works coming out of the Pacific Northwest are handmade blown glass pipes and bongs. Tako Glass, one of the area’s longtime champions of the torch, is using his success to build relationships with other artists and he’s making the most incredible works of art more available to those seeking to purchase.

As an artist of over 25 years, Tako Glass understands the importance of community. Currently, Tako’s thriving e-Commerce business carries an exclusively curated collection of glass pieces you can’t find anywhere else. On the site, you will find the fine work of artists such as Molten Imagination, Chuck Glass, Neemo Glassworks, Gordo Scientific, Jedi Glass, Kevin McMurray, Deviant Glass, FireKist Glass, Budd Bay Glass, Cajun Glass, Odo Glass, Pacini Glass, and Lost Acorn - among many more.

“The world of glass blowing is small and intimate and supporting other artists helps strengthen the industry and bolster business for all of us,” stated Tako Glass.

Tako sees the growth as a positive factor; more investment into the industry means more opportunities and respect for artists who dedicate so much of their lives to the craft.

“It’s about strength in numbers, not competing with one another in such a specialty market. We all bring something unique to the table and there is definitely a seat for all of us,” Tako offered.

Each of the artists featured on the Tako Glass website offers something new to the glassblowing industry, delivering unique perspectives on this time-honored craft. And while Tako Glass is very open to partnerships, he takes quality and craftsmanship very seriously.

“We won’t carry the work of just anyone; we have very serious standards we abide by and we expect artists we partner with to have the same regard for producing pieces of the highest quality. Additionally, we value uniqueness and dedication; it’s really a lifestyle,” he furthered.

With the great acceptance of the cannabis industry and cannabis-related products more in demand than ever, one of the most exciting sectors of this industry is how sophisticated blown glass products are becoming.

Consider it phenomenal foresight, pure vision, or simply great business acumen, Tako Glass sees only positive outcomes from collaborations for the present and future of the industry.



Once regarded as mere objects of counterculture, blown glass cannabis accessories, like bongs and pipes, are now seen as true works of art, thanks to artists like Tako Glass.

And with this explosive business growth, Tako Glass is excited to help others up the ranks as well. Instead of just kicking back and enjoying solo success, he is helping to push the industry forward not on his own, but through collaborations with others.



Tako Glass is a professional blown-glass artist who creates from his studio in Sequim, Washington. His reputation for creating one-of-a-kind glass pipes and bongs spans the globe, with collectors praising the execution and craftsmanship of his pieces as true originals. Tako’s passion for creation drives his desire to explore new ideas and concepts, while always remaining true to his dedication to superb quality. To purchase or learn more about Tako Glass pipes and bongs, visit https://www.takoglass.com/.