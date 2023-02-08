Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Announces $12.6 Million in Healthy Homes Initiative Awards

Montpelier, VT - Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) today announced $12.6 million in Healthy Homes Initiative awards to help 36 manufactured housing communities (also known as mobile home parks) repair, replace, and upgrade water infrastructure.

“This critical funding supports safe, affordable housing and improves the quality of life for those living in manufactured housing communities,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Through this round of funding, an estimated 3,975 residents – including 1,100 seniors and 830 children – will be able to more reliably access safe drinking water, and will be served by improved wastewater, stormwater, and drainage systems, protecting both them and the environment.”

Most of the awards will address significant problems with outdated and failing wastewater and drinking water systems. Awardees will use the funding to cover the costs of:

  • A needs assessment with a State-contracted engineering firm,
  • Technical and permitting assistance, and/or
  • Construction needed to improve water infrastructure.

Eligible manufactured housing communities included those that are registered through the state’s Mobile Home Park registry, and awardees included communities in every county from which an application was received.

“Historically underserved and economically constrained, manufactured housing communities have often faced technical and financial barriers to fixing water infrastructure issues,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner John Beling. “By offering both technical and financial assistance, we can help ensure these Vermont communities are healthier and more resilient.”

Community residents, owners, and partners applied for awards in July 2022 through the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative. This winter and spring, the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative plans to finalize agreements that would award funding for the projects listed below.

The ANR Healthy Homes Initiative has also reserved nearly $1.6 million for contingency funding that will be available to awardees to cover unforeseen costs. Contingency funding is limited based on the estimated cost of the project and must be approved by the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative.

The ANR Healthy Homes Initiative plans to accept new applications for the 2023 round of funding in the late spring or early summer. Eligible applicants who have not yet applied, or were not selected for this round of funding, are welcome to apply. To learn more, visit the funding webpage.

