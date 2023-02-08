Insight Financial Services Awarded Contract from Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) for Leasing and Financing Services

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) to provide leasing and financing services. The contract provides MHEC members with preferred access to IFS’ industry leading leasing and financing solutions in New England.



“We are thrilled to be part of the MHEC network. We look forward to delivering our education-focused financial solutions that are designed to help subscribing members to acquire, maintain, and refresh technology equipment for their organizations,” said Colleen O’Donnell, Senior Vice President - Education Team, Insight Financial Services.

MHEC is a regional group purchasing consortium that has been creating diverse contracts for not-for-profit members for over 40 years. Its contracts make purchasing simple. MHEC’s 2000+ members come from New England higher education, K-12, municipalities (cities and towns), libraries, and not-for-profit educational organizations in other sectors.

IFS offers a variety of lease programs designed to meet the unique technology needs of schools, libraries, and public agencies including operating leases and capital leases. These programs help education customers sustain their IT environments, establish modern refresh cycles, reduce total cost of ownership, track and manage their assets, and more.

“MHEC is the premier source for New England group purchasing, providing their community network with contracts that are best in the industry for product delivery, service depth, and vendor quality,” said Sean Fisher, Vice President, Insight Financial Services. “We support many organizations in the region that benefit from our technology lease and refresh solutions. We’re excited about this partnership and look forward to welcoming more customers to the IFS family, to support their long-term technology goals.”

IFS’ MHEC contract number is MC14-F19.

About Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, delivers customized leasing solutions for the acquisition of technology, equipment, and associated services. Corporate enterprises, education institutions, and government agencies benefit from IFS’ fully transparent IT refresh and lease solutions. Value Added Resellers (VARs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) leverage IFS for customized vendor programs that help their customers acquire more of their solutions. With a national managed portfolio exceeding $1.4 billion, IFS prides itself in a hands-on, collaborative approach to leasing. Its Asset Management Online System (AMOS) provides clients with anywhere, anytime asset and lease management. For more information, visit www.ifsleasing.com.

Media Contact:

Christy Kemp

303-898-3390

ckemp@dahliapr.com