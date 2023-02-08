Revolutionizing Property Management with Tekumo's Advanced Water Conservation and Leak Mitigation Products

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. (OTC: BCNN, TKMO pending FINRA approval, "Balincan" or the "Company") announces presentations with leading Property Management Companies on water conservation, leak detection, and risk mitigation technology deployed and monitored portfolio-wide.

Tekumo’s advanced metering technology and innovative leak detection products are helping property managers and building owners conserve water, prevent leaks and save a significant amount of money. In a recent presentation, an Asset Manager with a 300-unit MDU in Chicago stated, "The increase in our water bills is unlike anything we have ever seen. We have no visibility past the water meter and have no idea what is leaking and where the leak is." With real-time data and monitoring, property managers can quickly and easily identify and address any issues, reducing the risk of property damage and water waste. In a separate presentation, an Asset Manager with Multi-Family properties in the Southeast stated, "We have significant unidentified water loss at every property we own. We have raised our insurance deductible so much that it has affected our bottom line across the portfolio."

TekumoSMART monitors and manages all of your connected devices, in a single pane of glass. The lack of a centralized service platform has been a gap in the adoption of IoT. Not having a platform like Tekumo means more time spent, more money wasted. By centralizing IoT systems, property managers can gain a more comprehensive understanding of their operations, make data-driven decisions and improve efficiency. According to a study by “MarketsandMarkets”, the global market for centralized IoT solutions is projected to grow to USD 7.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.6%. This highlights the growing demand for centralized IoT solutions and the potential cost savings that can be achieved through their implementation.

While water plays an important role in wasting budgets, hours, and attention for property managers, it is clearly just the tip of the iceberg. According to a study by the “Carbon Trust”, by centralizing the control of lighting and HVAC systems, property managers can reduce energy consumption by up to 20% per year. Tekumo offers a comprehensive IoT platform that includes a range of services such as water and energy management, lighting and HVAC control, security and surveillance, and access control. This allows property managers to have all their IoT needs fulfilled by one company, making it more convenient and cost-effective.

By choosing Tekumo, property managers and building owners can conserve water, reduce costs, and make a positive impact on the environment.

Tekumo offers three main product lines.

TekumoSMART delivers the complete service platform for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors, and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time data from all connected assets in a single pane-of-glass via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any client ecosystem.

TekumoPRO is a service delivery platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC. A formal name and symbol change to Tekumo, Inc., TKMO has been filed. Subject to FINRA approval, the effective date is February 15, 2023.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on November 14, 2022.

Colorado Springs, CO

Timothy Simpson, Investor Relations

