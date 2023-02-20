Hong Kong Property Slump Leading Hong Kong Investors to UK Property

UK property is becoming incredibly popular for Hong Kong residents and investors in the face of a difficult domestic market.

The number of Hong Kong nationals in the UK is likely to continue growing with data showing that a quarter of Hong Kong citizens under 35 are planning to move overseas to work.

One notable reason why Hong Kong nationals are looking toward the UK is to do with the UK’s visa scheme for BNO passport holders, which was introduced in 2021. This scheme provides a fast-track to British citizenship for any BNO passport holder.

The demand for rental property in the UK is currently 46% above average and supply is 38% behind the average.